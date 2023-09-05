Where was Richard Boateng found? Body reportedly located in search for Rehoboth Beach missing swimmer

On September 3, 2023, 31-year-old swimmer Richard A. Boateng of Savage, Maryland, was reported missing from Rehoboth Beach. In a statement, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department said that Richard was last spotted in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue on Sunday at about 5:45 pm.

On the morning of September 4, 2023, just before 6 am, officials from the police department, Delaware State Parks Enforcement Division, and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a human body found in the surf.

As per a Facebook update by Rehoboth Beach Police, authorities called off the search for Richard Boateng after he was found dead on the beach "in the North Shores community in the area of Ocean Drive & Farview Road."

"Was waving his hand": Witness recalls seeing swimmer at Rehoboth beach shortly before he went missing

To help with the search, in the initial statement, the police department described Richard as being 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen dressed in a bright blue and white swimsuit with a floral design and a blue swim cap.

WGMD reported that the incident took place around 22 minutes after the lifeguards went off duty on September 3, 2023. A massive multi-agency, multi-hour surf search ensued when authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting a man going missing.

According to the report by WGMD, a witness on the beach, who identified himself as Mohan, recalled seeing Richard before he disappeared:

"I thought somebody was waving his hand. Probably he was shouting ‘help’ and we suddenly realized, yeah, he needs help. So then I started shouting ‘Help! We need a lifeguard.’ We were shouting, shouting, shouting and finally when I turned to this side. I can’t see him. He just lifted his hand and he drowned."

Vizaca reported that others present at the beach also witnessed the same, and the incident took place at a short distance from the shore.

Rehoboth Beach Patrol, the fire department, the United States Coast Guard, the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, and the police department all assisted in a joint search of the water and beach around the location Richard Boateng went missing.

According to authorities, the United States Coast Guard also contributed to the ocean search.

Authorities do not suspect foul play

Along with police and fire officials, Sussex County Paramedics reached the scene and identified the body as Richard Boateng. According to the police department, a forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science was also present at the scene, and an investigation is currently in progress.

The police department also mentioned that foul play is not suspected as of now.