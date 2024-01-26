Where was Rylee Pulver last seen? Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office issues plea for help in locating 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Rylee Pulver was last seen in Clifton Park on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the same. Authorities have also released images and physical descriptions of the missing girl to make the search procedure more convenient for the public.

Law enforcement officials have also released the description of the clothes she wore when she was last seen before the disappearance. Law enforcement officials have further sought public help in finding the missing teenager.

Pulver has been missing since Wednesday (Image via X/@AngelsBokenHalo)

Law enforcement officers have issued an alert to find missing girl Rylee Pulver, who was last seen at her Clifton Park house two days back

It has been two days since 14-year-old Rylee Pulver was last seen at her house in Clifton Park. Since then, she has been missing, and her whereabouts are unknown. Despite much effort, both authorities and Rylee's family haven't found any clue that would lead them to her.

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds. Rylee Pulver also had blue eyes and black hair. During the disappearance, she wore a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and had brown boots on. A New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse flier has confirmed the same.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office at 518- 885-6761 if they have any information about the missing teenager, Rylee Pulver. The case is an ongoing investigation, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office officers are working hard to find any information or leads about Pulver's whereabouts.

Authorities have issued an alert to find the missing girl (Image via X/@CBS6Lara)

According to the victim's mom, she has been missing since Wednesday morning

Erin, Rylee's mother, uploaded a post on Facebook where she requested neighbors to check their surveillance footage and submit it to the police for investigation. In the post, she wrote,

"Is anyone a part of any Clifton Park groups on Facebook that they could post this to for me."

Erin further mentioned,

"She was last seen getting into an unknown dark colored vehicle around 4:30 am this morning and no one has heard from her since. Any additional information that may help us locate her please report to the Saratoga County Sheriff's or message me directly. Thank you."

The victim's mother has claimed that the last time Pylee Pulver was seen, she was getting into a dark-colored vehicle. However, Erin Pulver had no idea who that car belonged to.

The incident came to light a few weeks after a girl with Down Syndrome, Kayla Durler, went missing on January 5. She was dropped off at her school and last seen nearby. Fortunately, Durler was found safe in downtown Pittsburgh. She was subjected to medical evaluation but was seemingly doing alright.

