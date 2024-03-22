Where was Skylar Meade found? Captured fugitive inmate and accomplice accused of killing 2 rural Idaho men while on the run

Idaho police have captured two white supremacist gang members, Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour, who have been linked to two homicides since a prison break on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

In a press release on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Idaho State Police announced that just after 2:00 pm Thursday, following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the escaped suspects, Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour, were taken into custody with no further incident or injury.

As previously reported, on early Wednesday morning, Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) officers transported an inmate, Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus for medical treatment.

As Skylar Meade was being escorted back to IDOC, an unknown suspect, later identified as Nicholas Umphenour, attacked and fired at the officers, striking and injuring three of them.

During the encounter, Meade and Umphenour got into a gray four-door sedan and fled the area before Boise Police officers arrived at the scene. Police said both men are members of a prison gang - the Aryan Knights.

Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour accused of killing 2 victims in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties

In a press release on Thursday, Idaho State Police, while announcing the capture of Fugitive inmate Skylar Meade and alleged accomplice Nicholas Umphenour, said both men were suspected of killing two people while they were on the run.

Police said during their investigation, they disinterred the suspects fled northbound from the Treasure Valley to north central Idaho, where they found a Honda Civic used in the escape.

The vehicle reportedly belonged to one of the two victims found dead in separate locations of Nez Perce and Clearwater counties. Police did not disclose the names of the victims, citing an active investigation. They said:

“Both homicides involve adult male victims and detectives are actively investigating. No further information is available for release on the homicides and the county coroner will provide identity as well as the official cause and manner of death.”

Skylar Meade, who officials described as a white supremacist gang member, is a convicted felon and was serving a 20-year prison sentence for assault or battery with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon at the time of his escape from the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said he had been incarcerated since October 2016 and the sentence was set to end October 2036.

Nicholas Umphenour, who authorities said is an associate of Skylar Meade, was charged with Aggravated Battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape.

It is unclear if Umphenour had any prior convictions before he was arrested for aiding the escape of inmate Meade.