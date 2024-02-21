Where to stream SMTOWN Live 2024 online? Lineup and all you need to know

The release date for SMTOWN Live 2024: SMCU PALACE @TOKYO, the yearly gathering of SM artists and idols on a musical stage, was revealed on February 20, 2024. Viewers are promised more magnificence than ever for the 2024 SMTOWN Live edition. Japan's Tokyo Dome is set to host the two-day event, which was also officially announced by the record company on X.

The most well-known K-pop icons appear on the star-studded roster under the label and are set to perform at the SMTOWN this year. Fans will get to enjoy never-before-seen collaborative stages from many artist groups in addition to stand-alone performances. Among them are NCT, NCT Dream, NCT 127, Aespa, and other vibrant bands from the record label.

Fans can livestream the show on the SMTOWN app and on Beyond LIVE.

SMTOWN Live 2024: When and where will it be released?

With the tremendous success of SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @TOKYO in August 2022, the Tokyo Dome is set to see a grand return with SMTOWN LIVE 2024: SMCU PALACE @TOKYO. The SMTOWN 2023 event was held in Jakarta.

Fans can get the digital stamp in the SMTOWN app for February 21 and 22 between 9 am and 11:50 pm (KST and JST). To avail of the stamp, fans have to be within 500 meters of the Tokyo Dome in Japan. In the app, one can click on the "PASSPORT" feature and then click the "STAMP" button to access it.

The dates of SMTOWN Live 2024 are scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2024. For the 2024 edition streaming, Beyond LIVE has also added a re-streaming function. Fans can rewatch the memorable performances from the entire show on March 24, 2024, at 2 pm KST and JST/12 am EST.

For the second day of the event on February 22, fans from all around the world may watch live via the Beyond LIVE platform, starting at 5:30 pm KST and JST/3:30 am EST. Additionally, fans can also purchase the SMTOWN LIVE 2024 SMCU PALACE @ TOKYO HD Single-view + Delayed Streaming package from the Weverse Shop for $50 (₩65,000 or ¥7,000).

SMTOWN Live 2024: Lineup and all you need to know

As part of the highly anticipated SMTOWN Live 2024 event, SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's top entertainment agencies, had previously revealed the lineup for the Tokyo Dome show in November 2023. The new boy group NCT Wish is reported to debut with their performance at the 2024 grand yearly celebration at the Tokyo Dome.

In 2024, the yearly grandeur will be joined by Girls' Generation (SNSD) member and soloist Taeyeon, Hyoyeon from SNSD, Red Velvet, and Kangta from H.O.T. Meanwhile, TVXQ, Super Junior, Aespa, RIIZE, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT Wish, will also appear for a two-day celebration of Korean music and the Hallyu wave.

With NCT Wish set to make its formal stage debut in the 2024 edition, excitement for the new group's performance is at an all-time high. Yushi, Jaehee, Sion, Riku, Ryo, and Sakuya—the six-member rookie boy group—will perform their inaugural song, Wish.

For the unversed, SM Entertainment usually plans live performances (much like a concert) featuring its star-studded idol groups and solo artists, which last between four and six hours and are hosted around Asia once a year.

The last SMTOWN Live 2023: SMCU PALACE event by SM Entertainment took place on September 23, 2023, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK) in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event was organized in collaboration with KB Bank.

Furthermore, eight SM Entertainment acts, by artists like Red Velvet, Aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, TVXQ!, Super Junior, and WayV, were performed at the musical grandeur planned by the entertainment company in Jakarta in 2023.

In other news, SM Entertainment is reported to debut new idol groups and artist lineups in 2024. The agency announced that NCT Wish will be among the four artist groups making their debut in 2019. Furthermore, veteran singer and songwriter BoA has reportedly been roped in to guide and oversee the new group's activities and growth.

The artist management business stated that the other three new groups consist of a newly formed female group, a British-based boy band, and Naevis, a fictional assistant to the girl group Aespa.

