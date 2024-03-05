Where is Susannah Constantine now? Former BBC icon reveals why she will never work with What Not To Wear co-star Trinny Woodall again

Susannah Constantine, known for her appearance in What Not To Wear, recently disclosed her decision to refrain from collaborating with her former co-star, Trinny Woodall. In an interview, Susannah, who lives in West Sussex now, cited differences in lifestyle and a desire to pursue other endeavors.

In an interview with The Sun, she explained,

"Reviving What Not To Wear? No, I don't think so. I believe What Not To Wear was an extraordinary show."

Susannah expressed that the show's format might not be suitable for today's audience, signaling that it is time for new hosts to take the reins.

Susannah Constantine is now focusing on her family, health, and well-being

Susannah Constantine resides in her expansive rural home in West Sussex, spanning 127 acres. Alongside her husband of 27 years, Sten Bertelsten, and their children, she focuses on maintaining her physical health and well-being.

Regarding her relationship with Trinny, Susannah acknowledged their differing lifestyles and busy schedules. She emphasized her contentment with her countryside life, prioritizing her roles as a mother and wife. She added,

"Trinny is occupied with her phenomenal makeup brand, and we've always had contrasting lifestyles. Now, I am content living a more traditional life, prioritizing family, and work comes second."

Susannah Constantine values her overall well-being more than maintaining a youthful appearance. Despite being 61 years old, she prioritizes nurturing her internal health like a "Ferrari engine," even if her external appearance resembles that of a "rusty, old Land Rover."

In an interview with the latest issue of Closer magazine, Susannah explained,

"While I don't aspire to look aged, my focus now leans more towards my inner vitality and youthfulness. It's about maximizing my health span rather than simply my lifespan. Even if I appear weathered like an old, worn-out Land Rover on most days, I take pride in maintaining a robust internal engine akin to a Ferrari, thanks to my commitment to self-care."

What Not to Wear, a makeover reality television program, debuted on the BBC in 2001. Hosted by Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine for five seasons, the show catapulted them to widespread recognition. Following their departure, the BBC produced an additional two seasons with Lisa Butcher and Mica Paris as hosts.

As style icons, Trinny and Susannah would surprise unsuspecting individuals nominated by loved ones and transform their fashion sense on the popular show What Not To Wear. The duo led the show for four years, during which it earned a BAFTA nomination.

However, nearly two decades later, Susannah, now 61, has firmly stated that she will not collaborate with her 60-year-old friend Trinny again. Furthermore, Susannah has categorically stated she will not participate in any reality shows in the future.