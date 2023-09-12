Where was Tamia Taylor last seen? Family issue plea for help as woman disappears from Memphis riverboat 

On Sunday, September 10, 21-year-old Tamia Taylor was reported missing after she took a riverboat ride in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. According to Action News 5, Taylor was last seen boarding the boat as it was just about to pull into the harbor. However, by the time it docked, there was no sign of the woman. The company that ran the boats, Memphis Riverboats, claimed that they did not believe the 21-year-old went overboard.

In response to the statement released by Memphis Riverboats, Tamia Taylor's family demanded answers from the company. Relatives said it was impossible that Taylor was on the boat just seconds before she disappeared and that the company was not probing the issue with proper care.

In a request for help, the Taylor family noted that the missing person is an African-American woman who stands at 5'7. She was last seen in a beige shirt, a black jacket, white shorts, and white shoes.

What happened in the moments that led up to Tamia Taylor's disappearance?

As reported by WREG, at the time she disappeared, Tamia Taylor and her friends had planned a riverboat cruise for her birthday. On Saturday, September 9, she boarded one of the riverboats in downtown Memphis with three other friends. A day later, on Sunday, as the boat pulled into the harbor, surveillance footage reportedly caught sight of her. Shockingly, by the time the boat had docked, the 21-year-old had disappeared.

Tamia Taylor's mother, Debra Taylor, said that the missing woman's friends last saw her going to the second floor of the boat.

“No one knows anything, and I don’t understand how. The only thing they told me was she went upstairs on the second floor to use the bathroom. She was with them, and then she had to go to the bathroom. She put her phone down on the table and they picked the phone up and proceeded to wait for her at the door. I don’t know what made them leave, but they left," said Debra.

Debra continued:

“This is not nothing that we’re going to let go as if she was a nobody because she’s a somebody and if no one cares, I care."

As reported by Fox, Debra Taylor believes that Memphis Riverboats may be hiding information regarding Tamia Taylor's location. Action News 5 noted that when questioned by police, one of the missing woman's friends contradicted other people's statements, claiming that the 21-year-old had never boarded the boat at all.

Memphis Riverboats, on the other hand, confusingly provided additional information. In an official statement, a company spokesperson said,

"We would like to express our sympathy to Tamia Taylor’s family and friends in regard to her being a missing person. We can confirm from video footage circling around that she was last seen on the boat as the boat was pulling into the Harbor, where we dock our boats. We have no reason to believe she could have gone overboard and we will be respecting MPD as they conduct their investigation."

The disappearance currently remains under investigation by Memphis authorities.