Where did Tiffany Maher and Kyle Spence get married? SYTYCD star shares her wedding details

Congratulations to the newly married couple - SYTYCD alum Tiffany Maher and entrepreneur Kyle Spence, who tied the knot on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The two said their "I dos" in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 250 of their closest friends and family at the Bahia Mar resort by Hilton on the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

The SYTYCD season 9 alum and her husband first met during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, they were the bridesmaid and best man at one of their mutual friends' weddings. Tiffany said that when she first met Kyle, dating was the last thing on her mind, but after their friend's wedding, the two were inseparable.

The couple started dating soon after and in December 2021, Kyle proposed to Tiffany. One year later, they walked down the aisle and tied the knot. Since Tiffany wanted their big day to be a magical experience, they got married at the Bahia Mar resort by Hilton, located off the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The professional dancer also opened up about her special day in an exclusive interview with People.

SYTYCD alum, Tiffany's wedding ceremony was on the intercostal

In an exclusive interview with People, the SYTYCD alum shared that she wanted to have a beautiful, elegant and "a magical night." She said that she wanted everyone to have the best time and that their ceremony area was on the intercostal. She added:

"It's beautiful because I love water, so it's just looking out at the water. I really just wanted it to feel magical in there."

Tiffany also opened up about how she struggled with relationships and said that Kyle entered her life when she was least expecting it. The SYTYCD alum revealed that her friend tried to introduce her to Kyle in 2017, but she wasn't interested in dating that time.

Tiffany told People that when she was first introduced to Kyle, she was in a phase in her life where she didn't even want to hear a man's name. However, in 2020, she met Kyle and since then the two have "just been together."

Kyle proposed to Tiffany in front of a Christmas tree in December 2021, on her fathers birthday. Since the couple loves the holidays, they decided to get married around the same time. She added that they were excited to be surrounded by friends and family on their special day.

The reality star said that the hotel "naturally" had the holiday spirit and energy, and that Kyle just wanted everyone to have a good time. She continued:

"We were so excited to be surrounded by our family, our closest friends, and it's just so surreal that all of our people were in one room because that's the only time that will ever happen. I really tried to soak it all in and take in every moment."

Revealing more moments from their wedding, Tiffany shared that they had a huge five tier wedding cake and a massive dessert table. Their dessert table had mini cupcakes, black and white cookies, chocolate chip cookies, Christmas cookies, peppermint bark, different chocolates, cannoli and much more.

SYTYCD recently came to an end with season 17 earlier this year in May. However, no news of season 18 has been released yet.

