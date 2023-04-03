Where did the Tornado hit in Little Rock? Casualties list explored as drone video highlights extensive damage

A drone video showing extensive damage in Little Rock went viral as a devastating tornado outbreak across the Midwest and South on Friday, March 31, 2023, left at least 11 people dead and several dozen hospitalized.

A large tornado tore through west Little Rock, the capital city of Arkansas, leaving behind a path of overturned vehicles, uprooted trees, and razed homes and businesses. The city was issued an emergency on Friday afternoon due to potential tornadoes and quarter-size hail.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Friday night spanning the Midwest and South as a major storm left millions under threat of severe weather, including "potentially violent long-track tornadoes."

Emily @Emme0703 🤦🏼‍♀️ My phone just alerted me & it won’t stop! Sirens are going off -

Welcome to Iowa. I’m in a tornado warning🤦🏼‍♀️ My phone just alerted me & it won’t stop! Sirens are going off -Welcome to Iowa. I’m in a tornado warning ⚠️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ My phone just alerted me & it won’t stop! Sirens are going off -Welcome to Iowa. 😑 https://t.co/zM4cf6fjnh

A massive EF3 tornado hit West Little Rock, Arkansas traveling a path of around 20-25 miles

According to official reports, of the 11 people who died, five died in Arkansas, three in Indiana, and one each in Illinois, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the catastrophic weather phenomenon left at least five people dead in the state. In her official statement, she added that the National Guard was activated to assist local and state law enforcement.

According to ABC News, Latricia Woodruff, with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, remarked:

"We had no idea that it would be this much damage that we're seeing right now at this point."

Jennifer Hobbs, the Mayor of Wynne City, told ABC News that the tornado split the city in half. She added that the city has suffered "major damage," and is working to help any trapped people. She confirmed that they suffered four casualties.

Additionally, Madeline Roberts, a spokesperson for emergency management officials in Pulaski County, Arkansas, confirmed that one person died and more than 50 people were hospitalized in the county.

Pulaski County, AR @PulaskiAR There is one confirmed fatality in Pulaski County as a result of yesterday’s storms. The fatality was in North Little Rock.



The Little Rock Fire Department training facility at 7000 Murray Street is a location for donations to assist those affected by the storm. There is one confirmed fatality in Pulaski County as a result of yesterday’s storms. The fatality was in North Little Rock.The Little Rock Fire Department training facility at 7000 Murray Street is a location for donations to assist those affected by the storm.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. stated that at least 24 people were hospitalized, but added that he was not aware of any casualties. He tweeted:

"Property damage is extensive and we are still responding."

The National Weather Service also released information on the Little Rock tornado, confirming the damage.

NWS Little Rock @NWSLittleRock Our survey team has confirmed high end EF3 damage in Little Rock from yesterdays tornado. Damage with winds up to 165 mph have been observed. This storm survey is ongoing and will take several days to complete. The estimated path length is 20 to 25 miles. #arwx Our survey team has confirmed high end EF3 damage in Little Rock from yesterdays tornado. Damage with winds up to 165 mph have been observed. This storm survey is ongoing and will take several days to complete. The estimated path length is 20 to 25 miles. #arwx

At the height of the storm, up to 70,000 power outages were reported.

Arkansas officials were quick to take charge and took to social media to share important information related to the storm, as well as relief and rescue efforts. Sanders continued to ask citizens to stay vigilant in her tweet:

"Arkansans must continue to stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through."

City of Little Rock @CityLittleRock Residents of Little Rock, please remain in your homes so emergency personnel can quickly get to SHACKLEFORD, BRECKENRIDGE, & RODNEY PARHAM. Residents of Little Rock, please remain in your homes so emergency personnel can quickly get to SHACKLEFORD, BRECKENRIDGE, & RODNEY PARHAM.

In her statement, Sanders thanked the first responders and stated that she was in touch with President Biden, who has offered several federal resources. She added:

"We will help our neighbors and make sure every Arkansan who needs assistance has it. Our message is very simple. The people come first and the paperwork second."

Numerous tornadoes were reported across Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Tennessee, Illinois, and Wisconsin. However, the exact number is yet to be confirmed as reports continue to rise going into Saturday morning.

It must be noted that the storm threat also continued going into Saturday morning.

Poll : 0 votes