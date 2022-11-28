Which Captain America did Albert Pyun direct? All about the cult filmmaker as he dies aged 69

Well-known filmmaker Albert Pyun recently passed away on November 26 at the age of 69. He was popular for directing films like Raven Hawk, Mean Guns, Crazy Six, Postmortem, and more.

His wife Cynthia Curnan paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote:

"Albert Pyun passed away Saturday, November 26, at 5:50 pm. I sat with him for his last breath and that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world."

Curnan revealed that Pyun has been battling dementia and multiple sclerosis for a long time. She also launched a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses of his memorial in Kailua, Hawaii. The page, which has accumulated $625 so far, aims to collect $1,00000.

Albert Pyun helmed the 1990 superhero film, Captain America

Released on July 22, 1992, Captain America grossed around $3 million at the box office. Although it received negative reviews at first, the response improved later and it became a cult classic.

Matt Salinger portrayed the lead role as Steve Rogers/Captain America. The rest of the cast members included Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Darren McGavin, Michael Nouri, Melinda Dillon, Kim Gillingham, and Scott Paulin.

The film's premise focused on Steve Rogers, who becomes a super soldier and fights the Red Skull. However, he is buried below the ice and wakes up in the 40s where he is assigned to protect the President of the United States.

Directed by Albert Pyun, the film was not followed by a sequel. Instead, the character was included in the MCU, with Chris Evans making his first appearance as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011.

Evans reprised his role in six more films until Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Albert Pyun was the director of several commercially successful films

Albert Pyun gained recognition as the director of various films (Image via A4EPodcast/Twitter)

Born on May 19, 1953, Albert Pyun was initially an editor of different commercials and later went to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams as a filmmaker.

He made his directorial debut with The Sword and the Sorcerer, which was a box-office success. He continued to direct more films like Total Recall, Radioactive Dreams, Dangerously Close, Alien from L.A., and Cyborg.

During the 90s, he gained recognition for his work on the NBC series, The Fifth Corner. He was the director of the 2005 action film, Max Havoc: Curse of the Dragon, which failed to receive a positive response. Instead, the film got attention after being involved in some legal issues linked to its financing.

He made a comeback with the action-fantasy film Road to Hell in 2008, which was a recipient of several accolades at the PollyGrind Film Festival in 2012. The following year, the Hawaii native was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and three years later, he was diagnosed with dementia.

Albery Pyun was busy with two films and a TV series before his demise. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Curnan.

