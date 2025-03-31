Which REO Speedwagon members are reuniting in June? Lead vocalist Kevin Cronin “deeply disturbed and hurt” over being excluded from the gathering

Kevin Cronin, former lead vocalist of rock band REO Speedwagon, expressed his displeasure over being excluded from the band's forthcoming concert. According to Billboard's report, the band announced in March that they would perform a special one-off show titled Honoring the Legacy of REO Speedwagon at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on June 14.

According to the media outlet, Bruce Hall and Neal Doughty from the band's final lineup, former members Terry Luttrell, Mike Murphy, Alan Gratzer, and Steve Scorfina will attend the reunion concert. A special tribute will be held for late members Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin.

On March 26, Kevin Cronin posted on Facebook about his band, The Kevin Cronin Band's upcoming event on the Rock Legends Cruise. In the comment section, a fan stated they wanted Cronin to attend REO Speedwagon's forthcoming concert. The lead vocalist then replied and claimed that the organizers of the event allegedly excluded him on purpose and didn't invite former members, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt.

"I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in-person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this," he wrote.

Kevin Cronin on REO Speedwagon's split

On September 16, 2024, REO Speedwagon announced on their official website that they'd cease touring from January 1, 2025. The band clarified that Bruce Hall had not recovered from his back surgery, and this led to "irreconcilable differences" between him and Cronin.

On December 16, 2024, Cronin gave an interview with Billboard where he claimed that he did not see the band's split coming. He stated he never wanted to quit the band and only got outvoted by the two members, Bruce Hall and Neal Doughty. He said,

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever see this coming. I didn’t want to end REO Speedwagon. This is sad, and I would do anything in my power to continue (as) REO Speedwagon. I never quit the band; I never will quit the band. I just got outvoted and…have to stop calling it REO Speedwagon at the end of this year."

Cronin stated that although he disagreed with the final decision to split, he would have to accept it as he got outvoted. He said,

"The simple answer, is that REO Speedwagon at this point is a three-person partnership, and I have one vote. So if I get outvoted, then I have to accept that, whether I like it or not. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t like it. But I have to accept it. I would do everything in my power to be able to continue with REO Speedwagon, but when a vote is taken, you have to live with the results."

After REO Speedwagon's split, Kevin Cronin formed The Kevin Cronin Band with the touring band's guitarist Dave Amato, drummer Bryan Hitt, keyboardist Derek Hilland, and bassist Matt Bissonette.

