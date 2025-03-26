"Let's get the girls trending!" - Fans rejoice as fromis_9 secures their group name post-HYBE split

On March 26, 2025, Maeil Kyungjae reported that a five-member group, who joined the new agency ASND label, had retained its original group name, fromis_9, after parting ways with PLEDIS Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

On March 26, the ASND label posted a video of the members through its official social media accounts. The title of the video is fromis_9, which now consists of Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Na-kyung, Lee Chae-young, and Baek Ji-heon.

Industry insiders revealed that the girls have already filmed their new profiles, suggesting preparations for an upcoming album. After their exclusive contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment expired and their decision not to renew, the quintet sparked curiosity among fans regarding their next move.

They announced their new management agency, ASND Label, in January 2025. But at that time, the new agency stated that the group's name remains undecided.

However, after negotiations with Pledis Entertainment, ASND has secured the rights to retain the group name, allowing band members to maintain their established identity.

Fans were excited about the latest development and took to social media to express their thoughts on it. One fan even urged the girl group to trend on X to celebrate their trademark victory.

"Flover! To celebrate fromis_9 winning their trademark, let’s get the girls trending," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions appeared on X, where they praised the girls. One fan claimed that they are unstoppable, while another stated that they have returned to reclaim their thrones. One fan also lauded their new management agency.

"No matter what happened to them. No matter how many setbacks and obstacles they've had to overcome. No one can stop fromis_9 and flovers," reacted another fan.

"Three months felt like three lifetimes, but the queens return to claim the throne. A silence that echoed too long, now broken by voices we’ve been waiting for. Back like they never left, ready to run the game again," remarked another fan.

"I am so happy that our girls have a company that is actually trying for them. That's all we've ever wanted. I know it's just the beginning, but it makes me so happy," added another fan.

Fans expressed that they missed the former members of the group but were pleased that the new name still included 9.

"In my heart forever fromis_9 will remain about 9 girls with the same dream, even though this new path is a little different, but in my heart nothing will change," said another fan.

"unpopular opinion i love _9 in fromis_9 it looks and sounds so cute. i’m happy they kept it," commented another fan.

"it’s honestly so cute that no matter how many members there are, they don’t want to erase the 9 bc every single one of them played a huge part in building fromis’ image into what it is today, and it holds their journey and history as a team," wrote another fan.

More about fromis_9 and their departure from PLEDIS Entertainment under HYBE

The group was created in 2017 through a reality show Idol School by CJ E&M. Originally a nine-member group, after Jang Gyu-ri left the group in 2022, the group performed as an octet.

The group debuted in January 2018 with their first EP, To. Heart under Stone Music Entertainment. After some time, the management was transferred to Off the Record Entertainment in 2018, which was a new label founded under Stone Music.

Subsequently, PLEDIS Entertainment managed the group from August 2021 to December 2024.

The group's name was suggested through the Idol School website and was ultimately chosen by CJ E&M. The name has a dual meaning derived from "Idol School" and the Korean pronunciation of "promise", reflecting their commitment to keeping their promise to viewers to become the best girl group.

On November 29, 2024, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the group would be parting ways with the agency following the expiration of their exclusive contract.

All the members decided not to renew their contracts, and finally, on January 26, 2025, it was revealed that five members would be joining the South Korean label ASND.

Meanwhile, Lee Sae-rom, Lee Seo-yeon, and Roh Ji-sun opted not to sign with the new agency.

The members released a special single titled, From, as a final gift to fans after concluding their contract, which was released on December 23, 2025.

