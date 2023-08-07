"White knight in shining armor": Fans in awe as Lee Minho dons white suit for Merz Aesthetics event in Thailand

Renowned for his roles in popular K-dramas, actor Lee Minho recently caught the attention with his elegant look that left many pleasantly surprised. The star stepped out in all-white attire as he attended the Merz Aesthetics Expo Event on August 5, 2023. The event took place in Thailand and pictures from the same soon flooded the internet.

The actor, who is a favorite among audiences, set fans into a frenzy with his look. Several individuals noticed his transformation as pictures from the event surfaced online and hailed him as their "White knight in shining armor," as they took to social media to react to the same.

Netizen reacts to Lee Minho's look (Image via Twitter)

"Cutest angel" - Fans hail Lee Minho's look from recent Merz Aesthetics event

Known for being dedicated to his fitness routines, Lee Minho's appearance at the Merz Aesthetics Expo Event of 2023 on August 5 caught the attention of fans online. He attended the event as the brand ambassador of Ultherapy, and this marked his first visit to Thailand in a long time.

Minho wowed fans with his white blazer, which he paired with a mesh white inner and matching pants. Although his outfit turned heads, fans also noticed a change in his facial features as his face appeared more full. They speculated the reason behind this and hoped that the actor was healthy.

They wished him the best as they hailed his look at the recent event. Netizens believed he looked "fine" in white and hailed him as a "King" as they reacted to his visuals online.

Lee Minho's visuals were not the only thing that impressed his Thai fans, who were also in awe of his humble nature. During the second show of the above-mentioned event, Minho appeared in a different formal outfit.

This time he was seen in the same mesh top, which he wore with a black two-piece blazer suit embroidered with plain white borders. The actor also took a picture with all the attendees at the event, and fans prised him for his kind gesture.

The 36-year-old actor has captured the hearts of many with his notable roles in dramas like Boys Over Flowers, The King: Eternal Monarch, Pachinko, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Gangnam Blues, and more.

While fans were surprised by his unexpected transformation, they couldn't help but admire the actor's look. He continues to win over his fans, not only through his acting but also with his personality.