Who is Abena Korkor? Twitter trending video controversy explained as socialite calls out high profile officials 

Abena Korkor, a 31-year-old socialite and mental health advocate from Ghana, is making waves online after she called out two high-profile officials in connection to an explicit leaked video that violated her privacy.

Korkor, who suffers from bipolar disorder, began trending on x, formerly Twitter, after a steamy video was supposedly leaked online. In response, Korkor took to social media and accused the Deputy Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the CID and the former NDC organizer, Joshua Akamba, of leaking her intimate video without her consent.

In an explosive clip, Korkor steadfastly maintained that she had sent the intimate video to two people, identified as Deputy Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the CID and the former NDC organizer, Joshua Akamba. Korkor then warned the individuals to confess or she would release the names of several high-profile people she’s been intimate with in the past. She said:

“I’m not one of those girls you can push around. I came back. Deputy Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the CID of police I sent you nude videos to you myself.”

Abena Korkor was the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle before she was fired over an explicit video

This is not the first time Korkor has stirred up controversy over an explicit video. The Ghanaian television personality who is well-known as the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, a program that encourages women to spark about the issues plaguing them in society, was fired from her job in 2021 after a video of her wearing only lingerie went viral online.

The termination came just weeks after Korkor was engaged in a contentious battle with her co-host and colleague Giovani Caleb.

Korkor lashed out at Caleb over the latter’s interview with Delay, who denied being intimate with Korkor in response to the socialite releasing a list of prominent Ghanaians she claimed to have slept with. At the time, Korkor issued an apology for violating the privacy of some of the men, saying her misguided actions were the result of bipolar disorder.

All we know about Abena Korkor in the wake of the recent controversy

Abena Korkor first rose to online fame over a steamy bedroom video recorded when she was a student at the University of Cape Coast. Korkor, who was born and raised in Ghana, studied Biological Science for two years at the University of Ghana before travelling to the United States for treatment for bipolar disorder.

After returning to Ghana, Korkor enrolled herself at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to study Biomedical and Forensic Science. During the course of her studies, Korkor was hospitalized multiple times due to mental health issues stemming from bipolar disorder.

Korkor, who has uploaded explicit videos online on several occasions to propagate body positivity, believes that they could encourage other women to accept themselves despite their imperfections. In the wake of the recent controversy, Abena Korkor appeared unperturbed in a clip on X formerly Twitter where she showed off her moves while dancing to the song Goodsin by Ghanaian Afrobeats singer/songwriter OliveTheBoy.