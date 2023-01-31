Who did Adama Niane play in Lupin? Tributes pour in as French actor dies aged 56

Well-known actor Adama Niane recently passed away on January 29 at the age of 56. Niane was famously known for his appearance as Leonard in the Netflix series Lupin.

Filmmaker Olivier Abbou paid tribute to Niane on Instagram and called him his "hero."

Translated into English, he wrote:

“We didn’t leave each other for those four years, sharing intense human and artistic adventures at the end of the world, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon. He was engaged, lit, whole, talented, powerful. He was my hero, a friend, and accomplice. Go in peace.”

Niane’s Lupin co-star and Jurassic World actor Omar Sy also expressed his grief on social media and called Niane “a man of rare benevolence."

Niane’s cause of death has not been revealed so far and no plans have been made yet for her funeral.

Adama Niane gained recognition for portraying the antagonist Leonard in Lupin

Adama Niane was one of the antagonists, Leonard, in the French mystery thriller series, Lupin, which aired on Netflix. The character appeared in two parts of the series.

Leonard was hired by Hubert Pellegrini as an assassin and murdered Babakar Diop and Fabienne Beriot and kidnapped Raoul Diop. Leonard was a ruthless individual who was known for being able to easily track and kill anyone.

He used different techniques while killing his victims, including hangings, which made it seem like the person died by suicide. He was always comfortable with hurting anyone and also tried to kill Raoul despite being asked by Pellegrini not to harm him.

Leonard was always an expert in improvisation but things took a turn for the worse when Pellegrini got irritated by his habit of not following plans. He sent Pascal Oblet to kill Leonard and shifted the blame to Assane. Leonard had been a criminal since 1995 and he was also a victim of racism.

Created by George Kay and Francois Uzan, Lupin premiered on January 8, 2021, on Netflix. The second part of the series was released on June 11, 2021. The show received critical acclaim and a third part has been confirmed by the makers.

Netizens pay tribute to the late star on Twitter

Adama Niane was famous for portraying several diverse roles in films and TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the demise of the "incredible actor."

Gina @genxgina74 Omar Sy @OmarSy J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer.

Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer. Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. https://t.co/aGdhYMf4gG How sad. I loved his performance as the antagonist, Léonard, in Lupin. RIP Adama Niane. twitter.com/OmarSy/status/… How sad. I loved his performance as the antagonist, Léonard, in Lupin. RIP Adama Niane. twitter.com/OmarSy/status/…

The Nikki Diaries @thenikkidiaries RIP to French actor Adama Niane who has passed away at the age of 56.



Niane played assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit Netflix series Lupin.



His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. We send love to his friends and family 🤍 RIP to French actor Adama Niane who has passed away at the age of 56.Niane played assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit Netflix series Lupin.His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. We send love to his friends and family 🤍 https://t.co/CnNI2702Wy

Malere @TMalere @OmarSy Oh my gosh that’s very sad, isn’t it☹️ He was an incredible actor and he had a fantastic seasons with you. Condolences to you and the whole cast members. @OmarSy Oh my gosh that’s very sad, isn’t it☹️ He was an incredible actor and he had a fantastic seasons with you. Condolences to you and the whole cast members.

Adama Niane appeared in a wide array of films and TV shows throughout his career

Born on August 23, 1956, Adama Niane appeared on various TV shows including Alex Hugo, Maroni, Sam, Inhuman Resources, Prise au Paige, Troubled Waters, and La Mante. Niane also took on roles in various films like Felicita, The Bare Necessity, Gang of the Caribbean, SK1, and more.

His last appearance was as Yannick Lantry in the limited series L’ile aux 30 cercueils, which aired in 2022. The main premise focused on Christine, who lost her son at birth but later received a video hinting that he might be alive.

L’ile aux 30 cercueils featured Virginie Ledoyen, Charles Berling, Stanley Weber, Jeremy Gillet, Dominique Pinon, Maxime Bailleul, Noam Morgensztern, and others in lead roles.

