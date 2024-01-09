Who is Adan Canto's wife? Cleaning Lady and X-Men star passes away at 42

Adan Canto, who was best known for his role in the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady died on January 8, 2024. As per a report by Deadline, he battled appendiceal cancer and was 42 years old at the time of his death.

Fox and WBTV shared a statement after the news made headlines and said:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago."

Adan Canto is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and their two children. Stephanie is an actress and is known for her work in The Shot, Maid, and, Consider The Man. She met the Mexican actor when he was filming The Following in Brooklyn in 2012, as per The Sun.

Who is Adan Canto's wife Stephanie Ann Canto?

Stephanie Ann Canto worked with Adan Canto as his co-star on the short film, Before Tomorrow in 2014.

As per her LinkedIn profile, has been an instructor at the New York Film Academy since 2012. She teaches Film History, Film Art, Story Board Writing, Life Drawing, and Anatomy at the academy. Stephanie is also a sculptor and painter and worked as a ceramics instructor at Bitter Root Pottery from 2013 to 2015.

After meeting Adan Canto in 2012, the two tied the knot in July 2017. Stephanie shared glimpses from their special day as she shared a post online to celebrate the couple's anniversary. In the pictures, Adan Canto is seen kissing Stephanie's forehead on a pier.

"Every good and every perfect gift comes down from above, from the Father of lights, with whom there is no shadow of turning. You make me better @adancanto," the caption of the post read.

The couple welcomed their first child, Roman Alder Canto in 2020. A few weeks before their son was born, Adan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife.

"In the next week or so, we will be introducing our first son, Roman Alder Canto to the world. I feel immensely humbled and honored to have been given the blessing of Family," he wrote.

About two years later, in March 2022, the couple announced that their daughter, Eve Josephine Canto, had been born.

Adan Canto's career

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and was raised in Texas. He left home at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a singer and a guitarist in Mexico City. It was here that he started acting in local commercials and TV shows before being scouted for a role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 series, The Following.

He then went on to play versatile roles and portrayed Vice President-elect Aaron Shore for three seasons in Designated Survivor. He also appeared in Narcos as Rodrigo Lara Bonilla and in Second Chance as well.

For the past two years, Adan played the role of gangster Arman Morales on The Cleaning Lady. He also took on pivotal roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2 Hearts, Bruised, and Agent Game.