Who was the Albany Synagogue shooter? Identity of Temple Israel incident and charges explored

A man opened fire outside of the Albany synagogue in New York on Thursday afternoon. The alleged perpetrator of the attack on Temple Israel has been identified as 28-year-old Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, according to federal officials.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, in a press conference, confirmed that the attack did not result in any injuries, as Alkhader reportedly fired two shots with a shotgun at the synagogue. As per CBS News, witnesses recounted that during the assault, the assailant was making threatening statements, including a remark of "Free Palestine."

Alkhader fled the scene after the alleged shooting, but was swiftly apprehended and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane. The collaboration between the ATF, FBI, Albany Police Department, and New York State Police led to the arrest, as detailed in an update by FBI Albany on social media.

The update added,

"More information will be provided by the United States Attorney's Office following an initial appearance scheduled for tomorrow at U.S. District Court in Albany."

Mufid Alkhader is the alleged shooter who opened fire opened fire outside Albany synagogue

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, a resident of Schenectady, New York, is a U.S. citizen born in Iraq. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) task force revealed that, in addition to the utterance of "Free Palestine," Alkhader claimed that "events in the Middle East have impacted him."

Chief Hawkins indicated that the incident is being treated as a hate crime, though specific charges against Alkhader remain unclear.

Alkhader reportedly expressed feeling victimized, providing a glimpse into his mindset during the attack. Notably, the historic Temple of Israel, formed through the merger of two pre-existing synagogues in 1949, sustained no damage during the shooting, according to official reports.

While Alkhader is currently in custody, New York Governor Kathy Hochul mentioned that he has a "rap sheet," but details about his criminal history were not disclosed.

Governor Hochul placed New York State Police and National Guard on high alert

The incident occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. In response, Governor Hochul has ordered increased vigilance, placing the New York State Police and National Guard on high alert.

Governor Hochul stated in an official release,

"I am immediately directing the New York State Police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and increase the existing patrols of at-risk sites we had planned for the Hanukkah holiday."

It was further mentioned in the release,

"This builds on the significant efforts we have taken to protect religious communities in the wake of the October 7 attacks. Make no mistake: the safety of Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable."

Congregation Beth Emeth reached out to its members on Thursday night through an email, reassuring them that the incident at Temple Israel was an isolated event.

The congregation emphasized its cooperation with the police and the Albany County Sheriff and Security Task Force as it prepares to host its Hanukkah celebration on Friday night.