"Why can't they all give them space": Fans express concern over ENHYPEN's traumatic experience with crowds at Incheon Airport

On July 24, an unfortunate incident occurred when the popular K-pop group ENHYPEN arrived at the Incheon airport in Korea after their performance at the K-pop Lux concert in Madrid. As expected, fans eagerly awaited their idols' return and gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the group.

However, things took a chaotic turn as the crowd surged forward, mobbing the members in an overwhelming display of enthusiasm.

Other fans from around the world, who were not present at the venue, expressed their utter disappointment about the mishap and were seen concerned about their favorite idols.

jen @enhactrl



twitter.com/baekwoniee/sta… this enhypen airport situation is sooooooo bad like wtfffff, why cant yall give them space!!!!

K-pop fans disappointed as ENHYPEN faces serious mobbing at the Incheon airport

The incident that took place on July 24 at the Incheon airport is unfortunately not a first-of-its-kind incident in the world of K-pop. Airports have become hotspots for huge crowds of fans, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite idols, often leading to an uncontrollable surge.

On July 24, as ENHYPEN members made their way through the airport doors, fans threw themselves over the barricades in their eagerness to see them up close. The situation quickly escalated, with fans attempting to get as close as possible to the members, some even reaching out to touch them.

Group member Sunoo appeared to be particularly targeted and was seen being protected by his fellow group mate, Jake, who held him by the shoulders to shield him from the overwhelming crowd. Even Jake himself was pushed, prompting a reporter who was recording the scene to express concern for his well-being by asking if he was okay.

In the middle of such frenzy, fans were seen shoving cameras and recording devices extremely close to the members. Such behavior not only posed a serious security risk to the group, but also left the members feeling uncomfortable and unsafe during what should have been a routine airport arrival.

Due to this particular ENHYPEN incident, fans started heavily questioning the security system at the airport. Netizens also expressed their anger towards those responsible for such a situation, demanding safety for their idols.

َ ☆ @nrkcheolso_ you can't blame me for being irritated because of k-engenes who always mobbed enhypen everytime they arrived at the airport. please learn to respect their personal space, you look so stupid when you're acting like you hadn't seen them in ten years. you're all so annoying!

lynn_1704 @lynn_1704 twitter.com/enhypenweverse… Watching enhypen arrival at airport always gave me anxiety.... It become severe and severe everytime...

yawnnie @yawnniezz b*tches be so annoying! Like just stand there still and watch, there ain’t no benefits to grab or being squeezy! I would have been so embarrassed, like dude 🤡 if they really love Enha, they would have been too embarrassed to even stand near the boys… twitter.com/cuddlyheeseung…

Aria_lsfm @Aria_lsfm I just saw the video of Enhypen at the airport, how can you act like this ?? This is so dangerous for them and you but also all the other people at the airport ! They’re still human and need to be safe when they travel, how can you mob someone like this ??

🎏 李慧妞 0_0 @Bl0bfishSpand3x they had a long flight, the last thing they would uod want to experience is getting pushed It's so sad when a reporter is asking a celebrity, in this case enhypen (Jake) if they're okay when trying to get out of the airport🙁 K engenes, please learn to stop crowding themthey had a long flight, the last thing they would uod want to experience is getting pushed pic.twitter.com/A5Pl7K2fu2

🎏 李慧妞 0_0 @Bl0bfishSpand3x



Give enhypen privacy pic.twitter.com/7Diku9sJ4p I hope people will stop getting this close to enhypen at the airport... Jake seemed off guard when he saw the camera but then gave the camera a thumbs up to be nice. At the end, I low key wonder if he was trying to tell them to turn off their camera...?🥲Give enhypen privacy

★ ⨾ @heedaze_ it's annoying that @BELIFTLAB doesn't take the necessary measures when it's been 3 years since Enhypen is getting mobbed at the airport by fansites and fans in general, every time. they need to move and do something to protect their artists

Such incidents at airports are not new

Popular group TXT also recently went through a similar experience. The situation escalated so much at the time that someone bumped into a mother with a new-born baby and an old lady. The incident prompted group member Yeounjun to address the matter on Weverse and request everyone to maintain decorum.

ENHYPEN's recent experience at the airport is a testament to their popularity, but also serves as a reminder about the importance of respecting idols' personal spaces even in public settings.