Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale and Downton Abbey? Characters explored amid Andrew Buchan and Leila Farzard report

Well-known actor Andrew Buchan has reportedly left the house he shared with with his wife Amy Nuttall. He has now shifted to his co-star Leila Farzad's residence. Buchan is reportedly in love with his co-star Farzad and he fell for her while working together on the BBC series, Better.

The alleged reports have led to shocking responses from everyone and according to a source for The Sun, Nuttall is heartbroken. The source added:

"Whatever has gone on, it seems to have been enough for him to re-evaluate his whole life and rip up their marriage.

The source mentioned that no one expected Andrew to take such a big step and people were expecting that he and Nuttall would happily live forever. Andrew reportedly quit his relationship with Amy before Christmas.

Amy Nuttall is well-known for her performances in Emmerdale and Downtown Abbey

Amy Nuttall has played different roles in films and TV shows all these years. However, she has gained recognition for her appearances in Emmerdale and Downtown Abbey.

Amy portrayed Ethel Parks in 15 episodes of the ITV historical drama series, Downtown Abbey. The character was a housemaid in Downtown Abbey and she joined the place in 1916 until she was dismissed by Mrs. Hughes in 1918. She possibly took the same position where Gwen Dawson used to work in the past.

Downtown Abbey aired for six seasons with 52 episodes from September 26, 2010 to December 25, 2015. Apart from receiving a decent response, the show was also a recipient of different accolades.

Nuttall was previously known for her performance as Chloe Atkinson in 113 episodes of the ITV soap opera, Emmerdale. The character was Margaret Atkinson's daughter and she arrived in Emmerdale in 2000 where she soon began making new friends. She was romantically linked to Scott Windsor and Syd Woolfe.

Emmerdale premiered on October 16, 1972, and has aired 9,611 episodes so far. Despite being criticized for its controversial storylines, the show has received a positive response from the audience.

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall's relationship timeline

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall exchanged vows in 2012 (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall began dating in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2012. They became the parents of a son in 2015. Before Buchan, Nuttall was in a relationship with actor Ben Freeman for four years.

Mirror reported that Amy's engagement was romantic and she never expected it to happen. She said that she and Andrew were on holiday and that he was waiting until the last day to propose to her. Addressing about Andrew, she said:

"Andrew is great – I've known for ages he's The One. He'll kill me if I say anything about the wedding."

Buchan is well-known for his performances in films and TV shows like The Whistleblowers, Cranford, Bones, The Nativity, The Honourable Woman, Carnival Row, This England, and more.

