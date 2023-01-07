Who is Charlie Dizon? Carlo Aquino age difference explored as Filipino star confirms relationship

Following several weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon have been dating. The duo has an age gap of 11 years.

The news was confirmed in an interview with ABS-CBN at a media conference of Star Magic and Mavx Productions' collaboration to promote their film, I Love Lizzy, on January 6, 2023. Carlo said that he and Charlie are starting to learn about each other.

MJ Felipe @mjfelipe EXCLUSIVE: Carlo Aquino confirms 'dating' Charlie Dizon and spent New Year's Eve together in La Union with the actor's family. EXCLUSIVE: Carlo Aquino confirms 'dating' Charlie Dizon and spent New Year's Eve together in La Union with the actor's family. https://t.co/iutSytcNtN

The duo first met in 2020 while working on A Soldier's Heart followed by Star Magic US Tour last year. The dating rumors began after they were seen together in La Union and they also seemed comfortable with each other in a group photo that was posted in December last year.

Charlie Dizon is a popular actress, model, and singer

Born on April 12, 1996, Charlie Dizon started her career with the 2017 romantic comedy film, Finally Found Someone. Featuring John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo in the lead roles, the film grossed around $316 million at the box office.

The 26-year-old has appeared in films like Seven Sundays, Loving in Tandem, Sin Island, Pandanggo sa Hukay, Four Sisters Before the Wedding, and Fan Girl. All the films managed to become moderately successful in terms of box office collections and critical reception.

Charlie Dizon has appeared in many TV shows and films (Image via charliedizon_/Instagram)

Charlie Dizon has been featured in various TV shows but is mostly known for her appearance as Marikit/Halina in the ABS-CBN drama fantasy series, Bagani. The show aired for two seasons, with 118 episodes from March 5 to August 17, 2018. It features Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano, Matteo Guidicelli, Makisig Morales, and Zaijian Jaranilla in the lead roles.

Dizon gained recognition for portraying Isabel Gezali in the action drama series, A Soldier's Heart. Despite being involved in a few controversies, the show received positive feedback from the audience. The show aired for two seasons with 110 episodes from January 20 to September 25, 2020.

Charlie Dizon has played important roles in other TV shows like ASAP, Maalaala Mo Kaya, Parasite Island, My Sunset Girl, Viral Scandal and I Can See Your Voice. She is also active on Instagram with around 652,000 followers.

Carlo Aquino was previously in a relationship with Trina Candaza

Carlo Aquino was romantically linked to Trina Candaza for three years before they split in 2022. The duo became the parents to their daughter Enola Mithi, born in September 2020. News of their separation was confirmed in April 2022 but Aquino did not mention a reason for the same.

He stated:

"We talk every once in a while. I can borrow Mithi, but of course because it's still a pandemic, his safety comes first [the priority]. When I have a job, I wait for several days."

Rumors of their separation began in January last year when Trina shared cryptic posts about partners considering another woman in their lives. She even shifted to a new place with her daughter.

Carlo Aquino is well-known for his appearances in films like Expensive Candy, Isa Pa with Feelings, Ulan, Exes Baggage, Meet Me in St. Gallen, and more. He has also been featured in TV shows like Daddy's Gurl, Playhouse, The Better Half, We Will Survive, FlordeLiza, and more.

