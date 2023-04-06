Who was Andres Garcia married to? All about his wife and children as Mexican star dies aged 81

Well-known actor Andres Garcia recently passed away due to complications from hepatic cirrhosis on April 4, 2023. He was 81 years old at the time of his death and was married to Margarita Portillo. Portillo paid tribute to her husband via his social media account as she penned a post sharing details about his demise.

Portillo revealed that Andres Garcia received a blood transfusion on April 2, 2023, but he was still weak. She added that she was with Garcia at the time of his death along with a nurse and her sister. She mentioned that Andres died at 3:07 pm, and his funeral will be held on April 5 at 9 am on Calle Urracas No. 20 of the Fraccionamiento Costa Brava in the city and port of Acapulco.

A portion of her post, translated into English, read:

"With a pain that I did not know I could feel in my soul, I want to inform the public that always followed and loved by husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andres Garcia, the love of my loves, is resting beside out Lord Jesus."

Andres Garcia was married to Margarita Portillo

Andres Garcia was happily married to Margarita Portillo for a long time. However, detailed information regarding the latter's life is not available online and she is not active on social media either.

Andres and Margarita first met in 1997 and tied the knot a few years later. According to American Post, the duo experienced marital issues for a long time and planned on getting a divorce in 2020. However, they decided to give their marriage another chance. Margarita then looked after her husband, who had been ill for a while, until he passed away on April 4, as per Deadline.

Garcia tied the knot for the first time with Sandra Vale in 1967 and the couple welcomed two children into their lives, Andres Jr. and Leonardo. However, they separated in 1973 and Garcia exchanged vows with Maria Fernanda Ampudia in 1974. They soon became parents to a daughter, Andrea. However, it remains unknown when Andres and Maria got divorced. Garcia then married Sonia Infante in 1980 and the pair parted ways in 1992 before the actor met Margarita Portillo.

All of Garcia's children followed in his footsteps and entered the film industry. His son Andres Jr. is known for his appearance in the 2008 Latin drama series, El Rostro de Analia. Leonardo was featured in an episode of the popular series Narcos, airing on Netflix. Andrea has also appeared in a few Latin shows.

Andres Garcia was featured in several films and TV shows

The Santo Domino, Dominican Republic native, began his acting career in the 1960s and appeared in many TV shows, making him a popular face among the public.

He was known for his performance in the Mexican telenovela, Tu o nadie, which aired 120 episodes from February to July 1985. He was also a participant in the reality show, El Principe Azul, and was famous for starring in the telenovela, El Cuerpo del Deseo, which ran from 2005 to 2006.

Garcia took on roles in about 50 projects including King of Texas, Noi siano angeli, El Panetra, El Cristo de plata, El magnate, El hijo de Pedro Navaja, Herencia maldita, Pedro Navaja, and others.

Several fans were heartbroken on hearing about his demise and took to social media to mourn his loss.

