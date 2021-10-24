Who was Anjali Ryot? Indian origin travel blogger killed in Tulum shootout

Anjali Ryot, a California-based travel blogger of Indian descent, was among the two tourists shot dead in the Tulum shootout on Wednesday, October 20. The influencer reportedly became a victim of a shootout between two drug gangs in the area.

She reportedly arrived at the Tulum Resort on Monday, ahead of her 26th birthday, to celebrate the occasion in advance. On the night of the incident, the globetrotter was dining at the La Malquerida restaurant in Tulum when four men armed with firearms entered the venue.

Raul Roa 🎃 @raulroa A San Jose, CA woman born in India was 1 of 2 foreign tourists killed in apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities in Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen & Cancun are located, said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot. A San Jose, CA woman born in India was 1 of 2 foreign tourists killed in apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities in Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen & Cancun are located, said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot.

The men immediately started firing at a table adjoined with that of the tourists. Anjali Ryot and fellow traveler Jennifer Henzold were killed during the crossfire between the two groups. The incident also injured one female tourist from the Netherlands and two male tourists from Germany.

Anjali was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived at the site of the incident. Jennifer was taken to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the remaining victims are being treated for their injuries.

According to Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office, the fight that claimed Anjali’s life occurred between two rival groups operating drug sales in the locality.

Authorities have already arrested Jose Antonio Lila Perez after a security camera identification.

A look into the life of Anjali Ryot

Anjali Ryot was a 25-year-old travel blogger, globetrotter and engineer (Image via thestylelagoon/Instagram)

Anjali Ryot was a 25-year-old travel blogger, globetrotter, and engineer of Indian origin. She was based in San Jose, California, and hailed from Himachal Pradesh, India.

She worked as a senior reliability engineer on LinkedIn and was associated with the platform since July. She previously served as a senior reliability and service engineer at Yahoo for five years.

The youngster garnered a massive following on social media due to her globetrotting activities. She had more than 40K followers on her now-private Instagram account.

Moises Lopez @chapoisat A young influencer dies in a shooting in a bar in Mexico, Anjali Ryot, a travel influencer who would have turned 26 today, was one of the two fatalities of a shooting this Thursday at a bar-restaurant in Tulum. A young influencer dies in a shooting in a bar in Mexico, Anjali Ryot, a travel influencer who would have turned 26 today, was one of the two fatalities of a shooting this Thursday at a bar-restaurant in Tulum. https://t.co/JZPxnmBymX

Anjali Ryot was expected to celebrate her 26th birthday on October 22, but she was tragically killed during a shooting incident in Tulum, Mexico. Hours before the fatal incident, the blogger documented glimpses of her trip on Instagram.

She was seen enjoying herself in a beachside hammock and walking along the Cielo Maya hotel in Tulum. As per the blogger’s social media update, she visited Glacier National Park in Montana before her trip to Tulum.

Following Anjali’s demise, her brother Ashish Ryot has reportedly asked the mayor of Tulum to allow the grieving family to recover her body from Mexico soon. The influencer will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and followers.

