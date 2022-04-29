Who did Ann Davies play in EastEnders? Character explored as English actress dies aged 87

Popular British actress Ann Davies recently passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by her talent agent Barry Langford, who paid tribute to her on Twitter and wrote,
“Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday [April 27]. A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Katie. She will be very much missed. #RIPAnnie.”
Circumstances leading to her death remain unknown so far and further details on her funeral are yet to be revealed.
Ann Davies’ character in EastEnders and other roles
Ann played the role of Mrs. Barkworth in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. The character appeared in episode 1435, which aired on April 10, 1997. Barkworth did not return to reprise her role.
Born on November 25, 1934, she played the role of Jenny in an episode of Doctor Who, titled The Dalek Invasion of Earth. In the documentary Future Memories, Davies said that Jenny was being considered as a replacement companion after the departure of Susan Foreman at the end of the episode.
Ann played the role of a teacher, Mrs. Singleton, in Grange Hill during the 1990s. She gained recognition for her appearances in BBC dramas, Doctors and EastEnders, and for acting alongside her husband Richard in several television roles before his death in 2013.
Davies’ daughter Lucy played the role of Mrs. Blish in ITV’s Endeavor and Mary Bennet in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Ann’s husband Richard David Briers was an actor and appeared in film, radio, stage, and television for around 50 years.
Richard became popular for his appearances in television series like Marriage Lines, The Good Life, Ever Decreasing Circles, Henry V, and others. Ann and Richard tied the knot in 1956 and were residents of Chiswick, West London.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes from Ann’s fans when they heard about her death.
Ann is survived by her daughters Lucy and Katie.