Who is Anthony P Orlich? Lizzy Ash wig controversy explored as attorney faces severe backlash over viral TikTok video 

Attorney Anthony P Orlich has garnered immense criticism online after he was exposed for taking a TikToker’s wig off. Recently, platform user Tizzy Ash took to her account and shared a video accusing the forming of assaulting her. Despite his friend repeatedly asking him to apologize to Ash, Orlich refused to do so. After the video went viral across social media platforms, netizens managed to find his identity and called for his termination from his employment.

Anthony P Orlich was not initially recognized by Tizzy Ash. In the viral video, she accused the then-stranger of taking her wig off and continuing to walk. She also wrote in the video- “There’s Demons in NY I SWEAR!”

Tizzy Ash could also be heard screaming at Orlich in the video:

“Sir! For what reason did you take my wig off? Because what made you think that that was a good thing to do? Why did you do that? Is that funny? You don’t even f**king know me? Do you hate women or something?”

Orlich appears to be inebriated in the viral clip. In the video, a friend of his can be seen attempting to convince him to apologize to Ash. However, the lawyer remains silent and smiles throughout the video.

Anthony P Orlich gets exposed for his actions after the video goes viral

One of the many people who exposed Orlich was TikTok user @thatdaneshguy. In his video, he revealed that Anthony P Orlich was an associate at Leader, Berkon, Colao & Silverstein LLP. He reportedly specializes in toxic tort defense work and product liablity.

At the time of writing this article, his LinkedIn account and any information about him on the aforementioned organization’s website was removed.

Twitter user @Bryand_Jio also released a video that showcased that the law firm had amassed negative reviews on Google as the video went viral. Many reviews were in relation to Anthony P Orlich. One read:

“Who can support a law firm that employs staff that can’t uphold the basic law to NOT assault someone. Maybe do a character check along with the background IF you’re even doing that.”

Another review read:

“Drunk lawyer walking around pulling wigs off innocent women. That is assault! Anthony Orlich must be fired! This is unprofessional and unacceptable!”

Netizens react to the viral video

Internet users were outraged by the incident. Many hoped that he would be held accountable for his actions. A few reactions to the incident read:

In a video where Tizzy Ash gave an update on the situation, she revealed that she had pressed charges against Orlich. She also revealed that the police asked her to visit the doctor since her wig had been aggressively yanked from her head. While giving a health update, she told followers:

“The doctor said that my neck area is very tense as if like a traumatic event. Not like a car accident but when you have anything you know… it was a shock and he said it was very tense. And he said that I need muscle relaxers.”

Orlich had not publicly addressed the incident at the time of writing this article.

