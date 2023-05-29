What did Lori Wolfe say? Texas woman garners backlash for racist statement

Lori Wolfe, a woman from Texas, was exposed for racism in a video shared on TikTok on Friday, May 26, by @jmitch_9. The woman was filmed in her car, arguing with two Black people about parking. The video was later circulated on Reddit and Twitter, earning the woman severe backlash for being insolent and racist. The argument arose when the two men mistakenly parked their car in Lori’s driveway.

The two men apologized and told her they would back out, but Lori kept charging at them with accusations that they were trespassing and they were not supposed to be parking their car in others’ driveways.

At the end of the video, when one of the men called her entitled because she was reluctant to hold a civil conversation, Lori shouted and told the men:

“That’s right, ‘cause I’m white. We rule.”

Lori was labeled a “Racist Karen” in the text overlay of the viral video. Her LinkedIn profile was also found by internet sleuths, as per which Lori Wolfe currently works as a senior staff accountant at ITP Strategic. People mentioned that she should be fired from her job by Monday when her workplace gets hold of the video.

KD @Fly_Sistah @notcapnamerica He was parked for 2 minutes & she made it 4 minutes by blocking him in, from the fire lane, because she couldn't resist trying to put a Black man in his place. I wonder how many Black employees & colleagues complained about her racism & weren't believed?

Lori Wolfe from Texas gets trolled and criticized for her racist remarks

Lori Wolfe was severely criticized and ridiculed because of her racist remarks and rude attitude. She kept telling the two men that they were trespassing on her driveway, yet she refused to move and give space for the men to drive out of the place.

Her contradictory and unreasonable behavior infuriated the internet. Many claimed that she should go to jail on charges of false imprisonment for unjustly restraining the two individuals in her driveway. People also called out the sheer ridiculousness of her white supremacist statement about being white and ruling the world.

Internet roasts Lori Wolfe from Texas over the viral video. (Image via Reddit/@u/ray_marcos)

Lori Wolfe refused to let the man leave the driveway

In the video, Lori told the men they could not be on her property. When one of the men told her that the other man did not live in that area and was leaving, Lori said:

"He can't leave until I move, and I'm not really moving."

One of the men then told Lori that he was there for only about 30 seconds after he walked into his car with his daughter. Lori went on to tell them they were not supposed to stand or park in somebody else's driveway and were trespassing.

Justine @adancingferret



-Blocks the gentleman from backing out and leaving.-

🤦🏻‍♀️

Did she expect him to teleport his car out of the way?

-Blocks the gentleman from backing out and leaving.-

Did she expect him to teleport his car out of the way?

Got to love the similarities between racists and abusers in setting people up for failure so they can punish their target for it.

The conversation kept getting heated because Lori started raising her voice without properly listening to what the men had to say. They told her that they did not know it was her driveway. The men continued to politely address Lori by "ma'am" during the entire argument, but Lori snapped at him and told him:

"Don't ma'am me."

The man then responded that he was only trying to be respectful. He added that he was there for less than two minutes after picking up his daughter and was about to back out of the driveway. When Lori claimed she was in the driveway for five minutes, the man opposed her and said she was not there for five minutes.

The argument kept escalating because Lori kept repeating her accusations, all while refusing to give space to the man so he could leave. She blamed the men instead and told them that she could not go home because they were in her way. The man then told her that she was being a "Karen."

When one of them rhetorically asked Lori if the other man could not even pick up his daughter, Lori said said "no" and that he was not supposed to park his car in her driveway in the first place.

The man then went around Lori's car to show that she was partially parked on a fire lane and told her she was being entitled, which led her to throw racist remarks at them.

Twitter users also discovered that she deleted her LinkedIn profile after the video went viral.

