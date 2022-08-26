Who is Arden Cho? Meet the actor who plays Ingrid Yun in Netflix's Partner Track

Arden Cho is the protagonist in the upcoming Netflix show Partner Track. The show follows the struggles of Korean-American lawyer Ingrid Yun (played by Cho) to establish herself in a white, male-dominated industry.

It is also Cho's first series as the lead.

According to Netflix's synopsis:

"Ingrid Yun, a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine. With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner. But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?"

Partner Track will be available on Netflix on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. It is based on Helen Wan's book, The Partner Track.

Read on to find out more about Arden Cho, who plays Ingrid Yun.

Who is Arden Cho from Netflix's upcoming show Partner Track?

Cho is a Korean-American actor who has previously worked in films like Stuck. She is renowned for her role as Kira Yukimura in the show Teen Wolf, Emily Choi in Chicago Med, and Miss 2059.

Despite being born and raised in Texas and identifying as an American, Cho has stated that she experienced bullying and racism as a child and adolescent.

The issue of racism crept into her work after reports surfaced that Cho was offered half of what her Teen Wolf co-stars were offered when the show's creators decided to create a reboot film based on the series.

Cho spoke to The Cut about the same and clarified that she was actually offered even less." She added:

"I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future."

According to The Cut, Partner Track is also Cho's first experience with a female showrunner and her first experience with an Asian American showrunner.

She recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about working with Lee, and said:

"It was nice to be able to have conversations [with showrunner Georgia Lee] about Ingrid as a woman of color. Even small things like who’s going to kiss first — it’s really special that it’s the woman choosing in this show."

Arden Cho will be seen as Ingrid Yun in the upcoming Netflix show Partner Track.

Partner Track releases on Netflix on Friday, August 26, 2022.

