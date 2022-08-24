What time will Partner Track air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details about the drama series

Netflix's new drama Partner Track is set to arrive on the platform on August 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. The series focuses on a young lawyer who deals with various challenges as she tries to make her way to the top in the corporate world.

Created by Georgia Lee, the show features Arden Cho, Dominic Sherwood, and Alexandra Turshen, among many others, in significant roles. Read on to find out more details about the drama on Netflix.

Partner Track is an adaptation of a noted novel

The first season consists of ten episodes, all of which will premiere on the same day. The series is an adaptation of noted author Helen Wan's acclaimed novel, The Partner Track. Director Julie Anne Robinson will reportedly helm the show's first two episodes. On July 29, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series, which establishes the central plot as it shows a confident Arden Cho along with her voice-over that says,

''Being on the partner track - that's how you find out who you really are. It's cutthroat, and I'm so close."

The trailer showcases the lead character Ingrid Yun as she navigates the various personal and professional challenges life throws her. Overall, the trailer has a vibrant tone that fans of fast-paced, character-driven dramas would undoubtedly love. Viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining series replete with numerous fascinating and likable characters. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

''At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations.''

More details about the Partner Track cast

The show stars Arden Cho in the lead role of Ingrid Yun. She is a young, ambitious lawyer who tries to climb the ladder in the corporate world while struggling to compromise on her ethics and moral principles. In the trailer, Cho looks quite impressive as she portrays the numerous intricate shades of her character with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from this highly talented actress. Cho has appeared in several films and shows over the years, including Teen Wolf, Tween Fest, Chicago Med, and Stuck, to name a few.

Actor Dominic Sherwood stars as Jeff Murphy, another charismatic and talented lawyer at the firm. Alexandra Turshen essays the character of Rachel Friedman. Apart from the actors mentioned above, the series also features several others in pivotal roles, including:

Bradley Gibson as Tyler Robinson

Rob Heaps as Nick Laren

Matthew Rauch as Marty Adler

Nolan Gerard Funk as Dan Fallon

The series is created by Georgie Lee, who also serves as an executive producer along with co-showrunner Sarah Goldfinger. Lee is best known for The Expanse, Red Doors, and The 100, while Goldfinger is widely known for her work on Netflix's teen drama show, Trinkets.

Don't forget to catch Partner Track on Netflix on Friday, August 26, 2022.

