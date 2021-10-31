Who was Arthur Forrest? 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' director passes away at 95

Popular director Arthur Forrest passed away on October 25 at the age of 95. He was mainly a part of popular shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway and That’s Incredible.

Forrest’s death was confirmed by his wife, Marcy Forrest. He is survived by his wife, children Zak and Nicole, son-in-law Steve Byers, grandchildren Max and Dahlia, son from a previous marriage, Richard, and step-son, Kyle Cascioli.

Arthur Forrest was residing in Chevy Chase, Maryland. His cause of death remains unknown.

Life and career of Arthur Forrest

Arthur Forrest was raised in New York City during the 1930s and 40s. He got his first job as a janitor at the Dumont Network when they broadcast in the late 1940s. He worked as a camera operator on the POV-detective series The Plainclothesman and worked with Jackie Gleason on Cavalcade of Stars.

He was later promoted as Staff Director at Dumont and worked on several shows with formats like talk shows, sporting events, children’s programming, and more. Following the collapse of Dumont, the studio was rebranded to Metromedia. Forrest was still a part of it and continued to direct shows of various formats.

Arthur Forrest's cause of death is still a mystery (Image via 9jalover1/Twitter)

He was introduced to Jerry Lewis in 1960 while directing a talk show. The friendship saw Forrest become the director of Lewis’ Labor Day Telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The telethon became a 24-hour show from a 2.5-hour production. Forrest even arranged the telethon’s best moment, the on-screen appearance of Lewis and Dean Martin, following their separation.

Arthur Forrest has also been credited for live events like the NAACP Image Awards, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and many other talk shows.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He was the recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards in 1996 and bagged 12 nominations. He was even nominated for a DGA Award in 1998 for Outstanding Achievement in Musical/Variety for The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He was part of DGA’s Eastern Directors Council from 1974 to 1976. In 1987, he became part of the Negotiating Committee.

Edited by Srijan Sen