Who is Ashley Park dating? Emily in Paris star reveals relationship with Paul Forman in Instagram post about her hospitalization

On January 19, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park posted a series of photos on Instagram where she can be seen lying down on the hospital bed with co-star Paul Forman by her side, kissing her forehead and holding her hand. She ended the post with a heartfelt caption, saying:

"I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

The actress also revealed that she was in the Intensive Care Unit for "critical septic shock." The condition is caused when an infection in the body causes extremely low blood pressure and organ failure due to sepsis, as per Mayo Clinic.

Park said she's grateful for her co-star, Paul Forman, for being "unconditionally" by her side throughout her condition. Park and Forman were spotted holding hands at an event in October.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman were first seen together in October 2023

Emily in Paris co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman first sparked dating rumors in October, 2023 when they were seen holding hands at the Hollywood Reporters' Beauty Dinner. Around the same time, Ashley shared a photo of the two sitting on a couch, with her hands on Paul's knee.

As she continued to describe her illness in her recent post, Ashley also revealed that Paul had calmed her fears and "held her through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain," and confusion.

In the caption, she also expressed her gratitude to every doctor and ICU nurse at the hospital. Park also admitted that she was initially hesitant to share news of her hospitalization since she's "still in the throes of recovery." However, she confirmed that she's out of danger.

While Ashley has been in the Intensive Care Unit, Paul Forman also posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "By you side, no matter what."

Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen, Emily's best friend in Paris on the Netflix comedy series, Emily in Paris. The American actress is a talented musician on the show. Actor and model Paul Forman starred in a guest role and played Nicolas de Leon, who as per Netflix, leads a charmed life as the crown prince of his family's conglomerate, JVMA.

The two are also each other's love interest in the series.

As Ashley Park announced her medical condition, fans took to the comment section and wondered if she would be returning for the next season of Emily in Paris.