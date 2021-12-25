Does Ashley Park really sing? Mindy from 'Emily in Paris' gushes over BTS' RM's reaction to her 'Dynamite' rendition

Ashley Park’s rendition of BTS’ Dynamite in the latest season of Emily in Paris left band member RM impressed. The first episode of the second season saw the former’s character Mindy Chen performing the hit number onstage.

The sequence grabbed immediate attention on social media, including praise from the Bangtan leader. The musician took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to Mindy’s performance and captioned the clip “WOW.”

The actress also came across RM’s reaction and gushed about the feedback on Twitter. She quoted a fan tweet and responded to the singer’s reaction writing “omggg” in excitement. She continued to express her delight and mentioned:

Ashley Park @ashleyparklady Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 https://t.co/RnAp8ZFOkS

Ashley Park also took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her song sequence. She also expressed gratitude for getting the chance to sing her favorite BTS song on the Netflix show.

For the unversed, the actress has performed several songs as Mindy Chen on Emily In Paris, including the latest Dynamite cover.

Which songs did Ashley Park perform on 'Emily in Paris'?

Ashley Park lends her voice to perform as the character of Mindy Chen in Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' (Image via Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis)

Ashley Park was cast as Mindy Chen opposite Lily Collins on Emily in Paris in August 2019. On the first season, the character was shown as a heiress-turned-nanny, who ran away from China to find a new life after an unsuccessful stint on a talent show.

The debut season saw the actress perform Sia's Chandelier and Edith Piaf's La Vie en Rose. The second season placed further highlight on Mindy’s music career, allowing Ashley to lend her voice to songs like BTS’ Dynamite, Eric Carmen’s All By Myself and Carol Channing’s Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend.

Ashley also performed Sole Giménez’s Je Ne Veux Pas Traveller, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová’s Falling Slowly as well as an original number titled Mon Soleil. Ahead of the release of Emily in Paris Season 2, Ashley Park spoke to Vogue about her Dynamite rendition:

"The music was that it was my wish list of genres. I was like, 'We're global. I would love to do a K-pop song.' And I couldn't believe we got the rights to Dynamite by BTS.”

The actress also said that the songs on the latest season were part of her “wishlist of genres”:

"My favorite thing to do is interpret songs that are well-known and make them my own. I was like, 'I love Celine Dion more than anything,' and they let me sing a Celine Dion song and an old Broadway standard, Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Speaking on the original song, Ashley Park mentioned that Mon Soleil provided “Stevie Wonder vibes” but was also “French, romantic and very pop” in nature. She also said that it was “fun” to perform on a variety of songs for the show.

In addition to Emily in Paris, Ashley Park earned a Tony Award nomination and critical acclaim for her role as Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls Broadway. She was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 30-year-old also appeared in Broadway musicals like The King and I, Mamma Mia! and Sunday in the Park with George.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish