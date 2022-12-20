Emily in Paris season 3: Who is Paul Forman? Meet the new actor who plays Nicolas de Leon in Netflix's romantic comedy series

Actor Paul Forman plays the role of Nicolas de Leon in Netflix's Emily in Paris season 3. Nicolas is an executive working for his family's organization and is eager to prove his worth. Netflix's Tudum has mentioned that Nicolas and Emily will form a special bond in the upcoming season, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the series.

Paul Forman is a young and upcoming actor who's appeared in minor roles in The Spanish Princess and Frank of Ireland. Fans can expect the upcoming installment of Emily in Paris to air on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Paul Forman's early life, other film and TV projects, role in Netflix's Emily in Paris season 3, and more details explored

Paul Forman was born on March 16, 1994, in England, according to Famous Birthdays. As per the website, he attended the Drama Studio School in London, from where he graduated.

Forman made his acting debut in a short film titled Dreams in 2018. The actor donned the role of King Francis in the historical period drama series titled The Spanish Princess, which received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

He performed the part of Stéphane in the well-liked comedy series Frank of Ireland, one of his most well-known performances, for which he garnered largely positive comments from critics. Riches, a drama series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, 2022, also stars Paul Forman in the role of Luke.

Paul Forman's new role in Emily in Paris season 3 as Nicolas de Leon could potentially end up being the lead character's love interest, although nothing is confirmed as of now. Netflix's Tudum describes his character as,

''The crown prince of his family’s powerful conglomerate, JVMA. Yet, the dashing exec is desperate to prove himself as more than a nepotism baby under the crushing pressure of the de Leons’ famous wealth and status.''

A brief look at Emily in Paris plot, cast, and trailer

The highly anticipated season 3 of Emily in Paris continues to focus on the fan-favorite lead character whose life has reached a crossroads. Here's a short description of the new season of the show shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel:

''A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies.''

The series has garnered a global fan following over the years, thanks to its quirky lead character and entertaining premise. Lead actress Lily Collins has received high praise from fans and critics for her performance throughout the first two seasons. Apart from Emily in Paris, Collins has appeared in The Blind Side, Growing Pains, Love, Rosie, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast members include actors like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, among many others.

Don't miss the new season of Emily in Paris on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes