Who was Ashley Tropez? Murder suspect arrested as ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ star is found dead at 24

Beyond Scared Straight star Ashley Tropez was recently found dead in an abandoned residence in Victorville, California. She was 24. Meanwhile, police have arrested a woman named Alexis Call in connection with Tropez's death.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, on August 26, the Victorville Police Department received a call about a dead body in a house in the 16600 block of Victor Street. When the cops arrived at the spot, they found Tropez with signs of traumatic injuries.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department issued a press release on Saturday about the same.

“Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries.”

Further investigation established a link between Tropez and Call.

“Investigators learned that Ashley Tropez and Alexis Call were familiar to each other and may have been squatting at the residence.”

Alexis, 24, is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center and has been charged with PC 187(A)-Murder.

Ashley was taken to court on August 30. She has previously been accused of stealing a vehicle for which she will be appearing in court on September 5.

Tropez’s exact cause of death has not been revealed and further details on the incident are currently awaited.

Everything known about Ashley Tropez

Ashley Tropez is mostly known for her appearance in the A&E reality show (Image via Nino brown/Facebook)

Ashley Tropez gained recognition for her appearance on the A&E reality show Beyond Scared Straight, which was aimed at young people at risk of being sent to prison. The lead cast mostly included inmates speaking about what a real prison looks like to scare young people from committing a crime.

It should be noted that Ashley never talked much about her personal and private life on the show. A still from the show went viral following her death where Tropez was spotted smiling.

Ashley stated on the show that she was on the show for reportedly fighting, getting into problems, and selling weed. She was 17 when she joined the show, and a year later, she revealed that going to prison did not bring any major changes to her life. She added,

“I’m still the same person. I just be everywhere, from friends to family’s houses. Just chilling.”

Beyond Scared Straight is a reality television series that premiered in January 2011 and concluded in September 2015. Despite being a successful show, it was also criticized for being ineffective and harmful. The Emmy-nominated show aired for 9 seasons.

The show's description by A&E mentioned that it focused on teens who have been involved in activities linked to theft and drug-related crimes. The teens are sent to jail for a day where they speak to other prisoners who tell them about life in prison, making the teens realize that the path they have chosen will lead to their downfall.

Detailed information about Ashley Tropez’s career, educational background, parents, and personal life remains unknown.

