Who is Asta Jonasson? Former assistant accuses Vin Diesel of assault and battery in an Atlanta hotel in 2010

Famous Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is being sued by a former assistant named Asta Jonasson for s*xual assault and battery back in 2010. The shocking news has been spreading like wildfire on social media after reports about the lawsuit were made public a few hours ago. The Fast and Furious star and his team have not publicly commented.

Asta has come forward, accusing Vin Diesel of forcing himself onto her when she was employed as his assistant in Georgia, where he was filming Fast Five. As per court documents, Jonasson named Vin, his sister, and One Race Films, the production company founded by Vin Diesel, who allegedly fired her a few hours after the incident.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and battery. Reader's discretion is advised.

Asta Jonasson's lawsuit against Vin Diesel describes account of s*xual assault and battery

Asta Jonasson has alleged that the assault took place at The St Regis Atlanta hotel in 2010 when she was hired by One Race Films to be an assistant for Vin Diesel and was supposed to work as an usher to guide him out of the hotel and avoid the paparazzi.

She alleges that while she was working inside his private suite, the Fast and Furious lead actor forced himself onto her, forcibly grabbing and groping her breasts. The lawsuit claims that despite trying very hard to get away from him, Vin kept assaulting her, even going as far as trying to pull her underwear off and forcibly making her touch his privates.

The documents also note how terrified Jonasson felt at the moment, alleging that unable to escape his clutches, she had to close her eyes and pretend to "dissociate" from reality to endure the ordeal.

Asta Jonasson's accusations do not end there, as the court documents also mention that Vin allegedly started masturbating during the incident. The lawsuit continues, saying that his sister and the president of One Race Films called and fired Asta personally the next day, saying they did not need her services as his assistant anymore.

Expand Tweet

The suit was filed in Los Angeles on 21 December 2023 under the state's Se*ual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows victims to sue irrespective of certain statutes of limitations. The documents also allege that a few days before the assault and battery incident involving the Fast and Furious star, Asta Jonasson was s*xually proportioned by another person at One Race Films.

On top of s*xual assault and battery, the lawsuit also includes allegations of discrimination based on gender, retaliation, and wrongful termination, among other things. As mentioned, Vin Diesel's representatives have not responded publicly to the allegations.