Sarah Jessica Parker Net Worth: Fortune explored as paparazzi yell at other actors to move out of the way to take shots of SATC star at 2023 Fall Gala

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker made an appearance at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Style Gala held on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The actress was dressed in an all-black dress and was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick, who was wearing a black suit.

Sarah Jessica Parker's appearance at the David H. Kock Theater led to a pretty viral moment with paparazzi yelling at other actors to get out of the way so they could get shots of her. Reportedly, the paparazzi were yelling at actors Dianna Agron and Jeremy O. Harris to get out of the way so they could take pictures of Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) became a household name for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's generational hit series, S*x and the City. She boasts a net worth of $200 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. During her time on S*x and the City, she managed to top the list of highest-paid female actors in a series, on a per-episode basis.

Sarah Jessica Parker earned $147 million for the last three seasons of S*x and the City

As mentioned earlier, Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth per CelebrityNetWorth is $200 million. Most of this comes from her involvement in the S*x and the City franchise. Despite the show revolving around its titular four-woman cast, SJP is widely regarded as the main star of the show by quite a big margin.

HBO's S*x and the City ran for a total of six seasons from 1998 to 2004, spawning two Hollywood movies of the same name. It also had a teen drama prequel called The Carrie Dairies which was based on Carrie Bradshaw. A sequel to it, titled And Just Like That... began airing in 2021 and has recently been renewed for a third season. The latter sees SJP reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in her 50s.

Apart from portraying Carrie Bradshaw, during the last three seasons of S*x and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker also held the position of the show's Executive Producer.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, throughout seasons 4 to 6, SJP earned $3.2 million per episode. This came up to $147 million in total as compared to the $50 million from the first three seasons. It is worth noting that this is what helped her top the list of highest per-episode pay for a female actor in a series.

Jeniffer Aniston took the second spot for her Friends haul of $2 million per episode but was nowhere near SJP numbers. The latter's other main co-stars, Kim Cattrall, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon only made $350,000 per episode.

Sarah Jessica Parker also made a reported $15 million and $20 million for both the S*x and the City movies. She reportedly makes $1 million per episode for And Just Like That...

Apart from acting, Sarah Jessica Parker is also a businesswoman. In 2005, she launched Pretty Matches Productions, alongside Alson Benson. In 2010, she raked in $18 million from her fragrance line, which included NYC. Her SJP footwear collection dubbed a "Stiletto Empire" by Bloomberg brings in a $25 million annual revenue, as of 2022.

All of this was excluding the stable salary she brings in from S*x and the City reruns. SJP also owns an NFT and an award-winning wine brand in Invivo X, SJP. She and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick own an expensive mansion, which was initially a couple of side-by-side NYC townhouses. They bought the mansion for $34.5 million in 2016.

Paparazzi yell at actors to move out of the way for SJP

The New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala took place on October 5, in Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater. The event was attended by stars like Diane Kruger, who was wearing a white silk custom Givenchy gown, and Naomi Watts, who was wearing a sparkling black sleeveless dress.

However, all heads turned when Sarah Jessica Parker arrived with her husband, Matthew Broderick. Sarah's black off-shoulder full-sleeved dress was paired with a giant black bow. The outfit was complimented by a pair of diamond studs, some diamond rings, a Vacheron Constantin watch, and a small shiny silver bag.

In a nod to her S*ex and the City character, she also sported mismatched stilettos, one in pastel pink and the other one in black. Carrie Bradshaw sported a mismatched pair of heels in the iconic season 3 episode of S*x and the City, titled, "Escape From New York". The heels were from Sarah's very own SJP collection.

However, Sarah Jessica Parker's red-carpet appearance may have caused way more attention than she had intended to. Viral videos revealed a moment when the paparazzi yelled for Dianna Agron and Tony Jeremy O. Harris to get out of the way to take pictures of SJP. The actress was deep in conversation with fashion designer, Wes Gordon.

The paparazzi yelled her name until Sarah Jessica Parker finally obliged their calls and was struck by a plethora of camera flashes. She struck a couple of quick poses as the paps snapped away in glee.