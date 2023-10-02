Fans appreciate the Valentino SS24 collection at Paris Fashion Week: “We love a wearable line”

Valentino SS24 collection left its mark in Paris Fashion Week. PFW, renowned for being the Mecca of fashion, sets the stage for the world's most iconic brands to present their artistic visions. Season after season, this global event redefines the boundaries of style, pushing the envelope and setting trends for the world to follow.

This year, amongst the cavalcade of innovative designs and high fashion narratives, the Valentino SS24 Collection emerged as a standout, captivating audience with its unique blend of minimalism and modern silhouettes.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative mind behind Valentino, chose the historic backdrop of École Nationale to unveil a collection that resonated deeply with fashion aficionados.

Their reactions to this new line were instant and overwhelmingly positive, with one fan summarizing the sentiment succinctly: "We love a wearable line."

Fans laud the Valentino SS24 Collection

The reception to the Valentino SS24 Collection was overwhelmingly positive. Comments poured in, such as "Amazing collection", "Valentino was very good", and appreciation specifically for the footwear with remarks like “Flats and trainers!! 😍😍😍”.

More appreciation came up with comments like, “What a beautiful collection. And the flats!” and "Fabulous and wearable.”

Such affirmations are crucial as they reflect the public's genuine admiration for a collection, underscoring its potential success in the market.

More about the Valentino SS24 Collection

Talking about the collection itself, Piccioli opted for minimalism while crafting elevated uniforms that redefined modern silhouettes. The Spring/Summer theme notably diverged from the Fall/Winter 2023's focus on black-tie attire.

Instead, SS24 celebrated the female form, aiming to liberate women from conventional boundaries and gender norms.

Opening the runway, American model Kaia Gerber turned heads in a sculptural mini-dress, setting the tone for what was to follow. The collection flowed seamlessly, from strong-shouldered white suits to unique textiles depicting birds in flight.

The line further encompassed boxy T-shirts, flower-embellished denim, and faded Canadian tuxedos, all designed to reshape and accentuate the body. The models confidently showcased majestic green dresses and paid homage to women everywhere.

The collection also introduced the new Valentino Garavani Vlogo Moon bag, seamlessly integrated across various ensembles.

The setting, Paris’s École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, provided the perfect backdrop for a collection inspired by Mother Nature. The light silk dresses billowed, encapsulating the essence of natural beauty.

The motifs touched on flora and fauna, yet the spotlight was undeniably on the female form. Valentino's aim was clear: to celebrate the body in its most natural state, devoid of societal or male-induced perceptions.

This intention was evident in the designs - from dresses with open backs to the innovative "Altorilievo" technique, which added a 3-D touch to familiar patterns.

With FKA Twigs and her entourage of dancers highlighting the human form's beauty, there was an undeniable resonance of The Beatles' "Mother Nature’s Son", suggesting a new moniker for Piccioli: perhaps the "Mother Nature’s Son" of fashion.

The Valentino SS24 Collection was more than just clothing; it was a narrative, a story that blended craftsmanship with philosophy.

By celebrating the female body and merging traditional techniques with innovative designs, Valentino solidified its position as a frontrunner at Paris Fashion Week.

As fans and critics alike lauded the collection, it's evident that Valentino, under Piccioli’s vision, continues to push boundaries, mixing art with fashion.