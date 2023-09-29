The best-dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week SS24 have left their mark on the world's fashion capital. When the streets of Paris are buzzing with the sound of Hollywood heels, we know it's that magical time of the year again: Paris Fashion Week.

The grand finale of a month-long fashion spectacle that has toured New York, London, and Milan, Paris brings the drama and allure to a mesmerizing close.

The city turns into a fashion hub, with A-listers and industry insiders flocking to witness the latest collections from the most influential brands.

This year was no exception, with standout appearances at Dior and Saint Laurent shows, as well as a beauty brigade at Lancôme in front of the iconic Louvre.

Here's a roundup of who wore what and why they caught our eye.

Paris Fashion Week SS24

The Paris leg of the fashion weeks is where it all comes to a head. The Dior show was a star-studded affair, with leading ladies in cinema and music dazzling in outfits designed by Maria Grazia-Chiuri. Meanwhile, the Saint Laurent show was an all-black ensemble event against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

11 best-dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week SS24

1) Dior Front Row

Dior front row (Image via Getty)

While Elizabeth Debicki is best known for her towering elegance and roles in films like "Tenet," Rachel Zegler is making headlines as the new Maria in Spielberg's "West Side Story."

Alongside them, Anya Taylor-Joy, the Queen's Gambit star, Jenna Ortega of "You" fame, Spanish sensation Rosalía, and Hollywood darling Jennifer Lawrence, all stunned in different Dior pieces at the Paris Fashion Week event. They seemed to be trying out outfits for the upcoming awards season!

2) Rosé, Austin Butler and Hailey Bieber

Rosé, Austin Butler and Hailey Bieber (Image via Getty)

Rosé, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis Presley, and Hailey Bieber, the model, all rocked the front row of the Saint Laurent show. Each brought their unique flair to the fashion event.

3) Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was the epitome of class in a button-up and trousers, finishing off her look with her signature sunglasses at the Paris Fashion Week.

4) Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, known for her versatile roles, looked like a dream in an embroidered Dior skirt and cotton button-up shirt.

5) Lancôme Event at the Louvre

Lancôme Event at the Louvre (Image via Getty)

Aya Nakamura, the French pop star, joined actresses like Amanda Seyfried and Penélope Cruz to showcase high fashion in front of the Louvre at the Paris Fashion Week.

6) Jisoo, Jackson and Charlize Theron

Jisoo, Jackson and Charlize Theron (Image via Instagram/@justjared)

Charlize Theron brought along her son Jackson adding a familial touch to the front row of Dior.

7) Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz, known for her edgy roles and fashion-forward thinking, looked dazzling as she took her seat as a Saint Laurent brand ambassador at the Paris Fashion Week.

8) Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy brought the futuristic Matrix look to life in a belted patent leather Dior jacket and sharp cat-eye sunglasses.

9) Maya Hawke at Dior

The "Stranger Things" actress, Maya Hawke, wore a floor-length trench coat over a tulle and silk Dior dress, finishing the look with knee-high boots.

10) Robert Pattinson at Dior

Robert Pattinson at Dior (Image via Twitter/@Dior)

The "Twilight" and "Batman" actor added a splash of pink to his otherwise brown ensemble, adding a playful touch at the Paris Fashion Week.

11) Lourdes Leon & Rocco Ritchie at Saint Laurent

Lourdes Leon & Rocco Ritchie at Saint Laurent (Image via Twitter/@com_blogdady)

The Next Generation Madonna's kids, Lourdes and Rocco, showcased their inherited sense of style at the Saint Laurent show, arriving arm-in-arm.

And there we have it: the best-dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week SS24. These celebs not only brought their fashion A-game but also their unique personalities, making this fashion week one to remember.