"She paid for that paparazzi": Lil Tay makes first public appearance amid death hoax drama, sparks hilarious reactions

American-Canadian internet personality Lil Tay, who was previously declared dead by her father, sparked hilarious reactions online after making her first public appearance in years. On September 27, the 16-year-old rapper was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport, which was her first appearance since 2018 when she went viral.

In the footage shared by media outlet TMZ, Tay could be seen wearing a mask, shades, and a hood covering her face, not responding to the paparazzi's questions. Her brother, Jason, mother, Angela, and two security officers led her to a parked vehicle.

This came after the Baby singer posted an image of her passport a day before on her Instagram story. However, netizens were left shocked after she made an appearance at the airport, with one of them commenting:

Internet reacts to Lil Tay's appearance at the Los Angeles Airport

After Lil Tay's appearance, accompanied by her mother and brother, at the Los Angeles International Airport went viral, netizens reacted hilariously. Several users said it was a pre-planned paparazzi session for the rapper since no one could have recognized her without her attire.

Others refused to believe it was the 16-year-old rapper and asked the media to leave the anonymous girl alone.

This comes after Lil Tay took to her Instagram story and accused her father, Christopher Hope, of faking her death on social media. While sharing a picture of Hope, she wrote:

"My abusive, racist, misogynistic, woman-beating father faked my death."

While speaking to TMZ, Hope said the statement posted on Lil Tay's Instagram story "is not only false ... but defamatory," adding that this could be sued in a civil court.

"The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit. Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account."

As of this article's writing, Lil Tay has not confirmed her appearance at the Los Angeles International Airport.