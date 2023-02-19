“Malicious posts are hurting the artists”: VIVIZ’s agency warns of legal action against malicious posts

K-pop girl group VIVIZ has their agency’s full support against defamatory posts online. On February 15, Big Planet Made, the K-pop group's agency, released a press statement announcing its position on defamatory and malicious content posted online directed towards the group.

BPM official @bpmentofficial 빅플래닛메이드엔터 소속 아티스트 권리침해 법적 대응 관련 안내 빅플래닛메이드엔터 소속 아티스트 권리침해 법적 대응 관련 안내 https://t.co/U3tXl3oLhG

The statement noted that the defamatory posts targeting the group not only hurt the artists but also affected their loved ones and fans. The statement read:

“Malicious posts are hurting artists, their loved ones, and their fans terribly. In response, we'll take comprehensive steps, monitor frequently, and guarantee that malicious posts and remarks will not be tolerated.”

“We'll always try our utmost best to encourage our artists' well-being and activities”: Big Planet Made promises VIVIZ support

The rookie K-pop girl group VIVIZ has been in the limelight since their debut, however, not all the attention is wanted. A number of vicious posts directed towards the artists have alarmed their agency, Big Planet Made, which triggered a press statement addressing the issue.

The statement revealed that this is a general warning that does not address any specific instance of defamation. The agency handles the group's social media accounts and conducts regular monitoring of online content related to the group.

The statement began with a warm thank you to the group's fans, who have shown their constant support and love. The agency stated:

“Hello. This is Big Planet Made. Firstly, we want to thank fans for their love and support of our musicians. We would like to let you know about the procedure for taking legal action against malicious posts to safeguard the rights and interests of our artists.”

Continuing, Big Planet Made revealed that it discovered a number of vitriolic posts and comments on VIVIZ, including s*xual harassment, libel, threats, insults, defamation, disinformation, and a breach of privacy. The agency has decided to take legal action based on the evidence that it has obtained to put an end to these harmful comments.

“In our regular monitoring, we found posts that involved s*xual harassment, defamation, personal attacks, insults, disseminating false information, malicious slander, and invasion of privacy. Based on the evidence we have gathered, we decided to file a lawsuit.”

The agency requested fans for their support in this matter. Na.V’s (the group's fandom) were asked to report and bring to the agency’s attention any malicious content found online. The agency remarked that their top priority was the well-being of the artists, therefore, they would take all necessary steps to curb defamation.

“We ask for frequent reports from fans. If you give us proof of harmful posts or comments, we will carefully evaluate it and gather the contents. We'll always try our utmost best to encourage our artists' well-being and activities. Thank you.”

VIVIZ debuted on February 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes