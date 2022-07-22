VIVIZ official light stick: Release date, where to buy, price, and more

K-pop trio VIVIZ has just unveiled their upcoming light stick. It is a part of the official merchandise lineup for the group's first fan meeting, 'The 1st Vivid Dayz.'

Preorders for VIVIZ's official light stick can be placed online, starting from July 21, 6 PM KST. Reportedly, preorders will close on July 24, 11:59 PM KST. Fans can purchase the light sticks either through the Everline Shop or on-site during the group’s first fan meeting on August 13, 2022.

The light stick can be set to four different colours- white, violet, blue, and red. Many fans adore the design of VIVIZ's official light stick because it appears to capture the girl group's vibrancy.

VIVIZ light stick is currently available for pre-orders

Some fans have already deemed the light stick one of the prettiest among K-pop fandoms. The light stick was unveiled as part of a merchandise series for the group's first fan meeting, 'The 1st Vivid Dayz.’

The light stick is adorned in pastel shades with a pink, purple and blue butterfly as the center of attention. The color scheme and design is inspired by the group’s concept which leans towards bright and cheerful pop. The group made their debut recently and this launch of their official merch is quite enticing to fans who want more of their memorabilia.

Light sticks ordered through online sales will ship on August 16. Meanwhile, those who plan to use the light stick at the fan meeting on August 13 will have to buy it at the fan meeting venue.

비비지 업데이트 @viviz_update ] -



-Official light stick

-Image picket (1ea)

-Trading card (random 5ea out of 30ea)

-Original ticket set (4ea)

-Postcard book

-Photocard acrylic stand

-Photobinder (9 pocket, 5 sheets)

-T-shirt (1ea with random 1 pc out of 3) ] - #VIVIZ 1st Fanmeeting Official MD-Official light stick-Image picket (1ea)-Trading card (random 5ea out of 30ea)-Original ticket set (4ea)-Postcard book-Photocard acrylic stand-Photobinder (9 pocket, 5 sheets)-T-shirt (1ea with random 1 pc out of 3) [📷] - #VIVIZ 1st Fanmeeting Official MD-Official light stick-Image picket (1ea)-Trading card (random 5ea out of 30ea)-Original ticket set (4ea)-Postcard book-Photocard acrylic stand-Photobinder (9 pocket, 5 sheets)-T-shirt (1ea with random 1 pc out of 3) https://t.co/kaMDoWBmjk

The first VIVIZ fan meeting will take place on August 13, 2022, at 2 PM KST, and again at 7 PM KST at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul.

Apart from the light stick, several other merchandise will be up for sale during the fan meet. Fans will be able to purchase the official light stick, image picket (1ea), trading card (random 5ea out of 30ea), original ticket set (4ea), postcard book, photocard acrylic stand, photobinder (9 pocket with 5 sheets each), and a t-shirt (1ea with random 1 pc out of 3).

Jul~ (Hiatus) @honeygirlzlinus

So buddy who sneak into viviz concert still can use their light stick YEWON. @umji_viviz VIVIZ's official lightstick has revealed ♡♡♡ uwaaaa~ It's so cute and pretty. Na.Vs you have it now,🧚‍♀️ happy happy! Can't wait to see the ocean of VIVIZ's light, seeing everyone singing while holding up and waving the lightstick ♡♡. VIVIZ's official lightstick has revealed ♡♡♡ uwaaaa~ It's so cute and pretty. Na.Vs you have it now,🧚‍♀️ happy happy! Can't wait to see the ocean of VIVIZ's light, seeing everyone singing while holding up and waving the lightstick ♡♡. https://t.co/zZdf3rxzy8 It's cute how they just change the GFriend light stick 2.0 inner design to butterflySo buddy who sneak into viviz concert still can use their light stick twitter.com/umji_viviz/sta… It's cute how they just change the GFriend light stick 2.0 inner design to butterfly 😭😭😭So buddy who sneak into viviz concert still can use their light stick twitter.com/umji_viviz/sta…

Fans cannot help rejoicing over the pretty design. One user pointed out that it has taken inspiration from GFriend's second-gen light stick, but they seem to be happy about it.

More about the group

VIVIZ is a South Korean girl group made up of former members of Source Music’s GFriend. They made their debut with a mini album, Beam Of Prism, and the lead single Bop Bop! released in February 2022.

They released their second album, Summer Vibe, earlier this month. The album was accompanied by a music video for Loveade, the title track from the sophomore mini-album.

They previously competed in Queendom 2 and released the song Red Sun! as part of the show's final round.

The group has not officially released a lot of merchandise till date since they are relatively new to the K-pop industry. Their fans are anticipating further merch releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far