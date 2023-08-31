5 shows like And Just Like That

And Just Like That has just dropped news of a third season last week on August 22, 2023. The show wrapped up its second season, with its season finale aired on August 24, 2023.

And Just Like That is a romantic comedy-drama presented by HBO. Created and written by Darren Star, the series premiered in 2020 as the latest installation to the wildly popular S*x and the City franchise. The series continues after 11 years since the 2010 film S*x and the City 2 and follows Carrie and her friends in their 50s.

And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, and others in pivotal roles. The series became a hit among the audience but could not hit big with the critics, who lauded the characters but felt the show could not stand up to its predecessors.

The official synopsis for And Just Like That, as available on Max, reads as follows:

"And Just Like That…, the next chapter of the groundbreaking HBO Original series S*x and the City, follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

We have the perfect list for those of you who loved the life and drama that Carrie and her friends brought to the table in And Just Like That. In this article, we explore some of our top picks of shows that we think will be right up your alley if you loved And Just Like That.

Girls, The Carrie Diaries and more - 5 titles you need to watch while waiting for And Just Like That season 3

1) Girls

Girls (Image via HBO)

Girls is a comedy-drama series brought to you by HBO. Lena Dunham developed and starred in the series while producing alongside Jenni Konner and Judd Apatow. The series dropped in 2012, with its first three episodes premiering at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It went on to air six seasons before concluding in 2017.

The cast for the show featured Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Adam Driver, and Zosia Mamet in pivotal roles alongside Dunham. The show was a favorite among critics and audiences, bringing in widespread acclaim for its raw yet relatable story with a great sense of humor. It has won numerous prestigious awards, including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

The official synopsis for the show, as available on HBO, reads as follows:

"Hannah and her friends are just four girls trying to figure out what they want--from life...from men...from themselves. From actor/writer/director Lena Dunham and comedy veterans Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner comes this contemporary coming-of-age comedy series that follows these 20-somethings struggling through their post-collegiate years in New York City."

Girls is a prime candidate for your next watching session if you love And Just Like That. Both shows follow a group of friends who lean on each other while navigating through their personal and professional lives in the Big Apple.

2) Younger

Younger (Image via TV Land)

Younger is a comedy-drama television series from TV Land. Darren Star created and produced the show with inspiration from Pamela Redmond Satran's 2005 novel of the same name. The series premiered in 2015 and ran for seven seasons, concluding in 2021, making it the longest-running original show on the network.

The cast featured Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis in pivotal roles. The show was a hit among critics and audiences, bringing home several prestigious accolades and widespread acclaim.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Liza, a down-on-her-luck single mom in her 40s, lies about her age to land her dream publishing job and learns being a part-time millennial comes with full-time consequences. Liza's life gets a makeover when she decides to pose as a 20-something publishing aspirant, and her new life comes with all the amenities: boy trouble, career highs and lows, and new BFFs."

When looking for something similar to And Just Like That, what's better than another show from the same creator? While both shows have a female lead working in a similar industry, the characters' approaches are starkly different. However, both the shows guarantee a personal yet entertaining watch.

3) Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Image via Bravo)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce is a comedy-drama TV series from the house of Bravo. Marti Noxon developed the series with inspiration from the novel series by Vicki Iovine called the Girlfriends' Guides. The series premiered in 2014 with a 13-episode season, becoming the first scripted show on Bravo to contrast the reality shows the network usually airs.

The cast featured Lisa Edelstein, Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, Alanna Ubach, Paul Adelstein, Dylan Schombing, and others in pivotal roles. The series pulled a lot of viewership and praise for the cast's performance and the refreshing and nuanced story.

The official synopsis for the show read as follows:

"...As Abby and the girlfriends each move forward in their lives, they are constantly reminded of their past and ever-intertwined lives with their exes. As the girlfriends each face the future and all of its unknowns, they lean on one another as they pave their own path."

Similar to And Just Like That, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce also revolves around a group of friends who help each other navigate the complexities of relationships, parenting, and divorces.

4) S*x and the City

S*x and the City (Image via HBO)

S*x and the City is a romantic comedy-drama series from the house of HBO. Darren Star developed the series as an on-screen adaptation of Candace Bushnell's column in The New York Observer, which later got compiled into the 1996 book of the same name. It ran for six seasons since 1998 and concluded in 2004, setting the foundation for the rest of the titles under the banner.

The cast featured Sarah Jessia Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall in pivotal roles. S*x and the City was a critical and commercial milestone for HBO. The series pulled viewership and praise for the characters and themes it explored, making it a notable title of the new century.

The official synopsis for the show, as available on HBO, reads as follows:

"Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, a New York writer who finds inspiration for her column from the genuine, emotional, and often humorous exploits of her friends and lovers."

Being the original series that spawned the multi-series franchise, S*x and the City is a must if you're looking for something similar to And Just Like That. Both shows revolve around Carrie and her friends but focus on different periods of their lives. While S*x and the City follows a life during the start of her career, And Just Like That sees a more mature group of friends in their 50s.

5) The Carrie Diaries

The Carrie Diaries (Image via The CW)

The Carrie Diaries is a teen comedy-drama TV series from the house of The CW. Developed by Amy Harris, the series was released as the prequel to the popular early 2000s series S*x and the City and took inspiration from Candace Bushnell's 2010 novel of the same name.

The cast featured Anna Sophia Robb, Austin Butler, Ellen Wong, Katie Findlay, Stefania Lavie Owen, Brendan Dooling, Chloe Bridges, Freema Agyeman, Matt Letscher, Lindsey Gort and others in pivotal roles. The series was well received like its predecessor.

The official synopsis for the series, as available on The CW, reads as follows:

"In this S*x and the City prequel, Carrie tries to balance life in the suburbs with chasing her dreams in Manhattan. After a summer of grieving, Carrie starts junior year with old friends, a new crush, and an internship in Manhattan."

If S*x and the City and And Just Like That were not enough, and you're still looking for something more to explore Carrie Bradshaw's life, you still have this to look forward to. While both the former titles peer into Carrie's life in the 30s and later, The Carrie Diaries focuses on her early years.

The titles above are our top choices of shows that share a similar vibe to And Just Like That. These shows explore female friendships and bonds and show how staying beside each other can matter a lot.

And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season this month. For the fans who will be waiting ardently, the earliest they can expect to catch the new season is early or mid-2024.