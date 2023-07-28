"Racist, misogynistic": Lena Dunham's controversies explored in wake of Polly Pocket announcement 

Popular American writer, Lena Dunham, has made her way into the headlines after several social media users raised questions about her directing the Mattel movie Polly Pocket. While the movie is in the early development stage, the script has been finalized, and the producers have already hired Lily Collins as the lead actress.

However, as Mattel announced the movie, social media users were reminded of the controversies surrounding Lena Dunham. The whole fiasco began in 2014 when Lena Dunham was accused of child molestation.

As per Guardian, she was accused of s*xually abusing her younger sister and asking her to kiss her on the lips. Even though the incident occurred nine years back, netizens have not forgotten it. As the movie Polly Pocket enters the shooting stage, the masses are filled with rage against the writer. Many took to Twitter and called her “racist, misogynistic.”

@themermacorn bashed Dunham for her past controversies after Mattel's announcement about Polly Pocket. (Image via Twitter)

From molestation to s*xually abusing her sister: Controversies surrounding Lena Dunham explored

With the news about Mattel bringing the Polly Pocket movie, the old controversy about Lena Dunham s*xually abusing her sister has resurfaced on social media. The controversy started after she mentioned some incidents in her 2014 memoir, Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She's "Learned."

Dunham wrote she touched her sister's private parts out of "curiosity." She also mentioned how she often forced her sister to “kiss her on the lips” in exchange for sweets or coins. Vox also reported how critics from right-wing political sites accused Lena Dunham of child molestation, outing her queer sister, and even marginalizing people of color.

꒰ melanie ꒱ @ghostfaeries Mattel already ruined their whole 'movie cinematic universe' the minute they made lena dunham the director for polly pocket. like, ok. time to pack it all up and go home. you killed it, and not in the fun 'omg you did amazing' sorta way.

After the news blew up and several social media users started criticizing the writer, she apologized on November 3, 2014. However, it didn't stop there. A few social media users also claimed that she "dumped her dog" after she thought that they didn't "vibe together."

One netizen was reminded of when Dunham allegedly dumped her dog. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens bash Lena Dunham for her past controversies

It is often said that once something makes its way on social media, it never dies down. Something similar happened with Lena Dunham, who was accused of child molestation nine years back and is still facing the consequences.

As her movie, Polly Pocket, entered the developmental stage, she was on the netizens' radar, as many slammed her by calling her out for past accusations. After a Twitter user, @themermacorn, posted about the same, here is how the social media users reacted:

Netizens react to Dunham directing Polly Pocket (Image via Twitter)

Netizens react to Dunham directing Polly Pocket (Image via Twitter)

Netizens react to Dunham directing Polly Pocket (Image via Twitter)

Netizens react to Dunham directing Polly Pocket (Image via Twitter)

Netizens react to Dunham directing Polly Pocket (Image via Twitter)

Neither Dunham nor the producers and Mattel have responded to the allegations. Polly Pocket's storyline and its core characters are still under wraps.

However, as the lead actress has already been finalized, the movie is making more developments by slowly hiring other actors and soon entering the shooting phase.