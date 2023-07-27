What is Christmas Balloon about? Mattel to enter Hollywood with various films

In December 2021, Mattel announced in a press release that it is set to create a live-action film called Christmas Balloon. However, this is not the only upcoming film, as the company is all set to release a bunch of movies one after the other. Having said that, this is surely the only movie based on a real-life event, while the others are based on toys and games.

According to a Deadline report of December 16, 2021, this family drama, based on a true incident, centers around a young girl named Dayami who lives in Mexico. Dayami attempts to send Santa a Christmas list through a balloon, but the list is instead discovered by a couple in Arizona mourning the loss of their child.

Christmas Balloon is the 14th Mattel Film currently in production. Other upcoming Mattel films are Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Uno, Magic 8 Ball, American Girl, Thomas the Tank Engine, and Matchbox.

Christmas Balloon will be based on a true story of a young girl's heartfelt wish

The story of Christmas Balloon will be based on a true incident in which Mattel donated toys to help a young girl realize her dream. Mattel plans to use the narrative as inspiration for its upcoming family drama.

The story revolves around Dayami, a small child from Mexico, who attempts to attach her Christmas wish list to a balloon and send it to Santa Claus. Randy and Marcella Heiss, a couple in Arizona, discover the balloon accidentally and decide to carry out the young girl's heartfelt Christmas wish of owning a Mattel toy named "Casa Enchantimals."

After Mattel learned about this, the company collaborated with the couple and provided toys to her. The movie, Christmas Balloon, is a fictionalized account of this genuine event that took place in Southern Arizona.

Gabriela Revilla Lugo, a writer and producer mostly known for executive producing The Starling, a Netflix film starring Melissa McCarthy, and Palm Springs, a Hulu/Neon series, will be working on the project.

Writer and Producer Gabriela Revilla Lugo will work on Christmas Balloon (Image via IMDb/Getty Images)

The project will be overseen by McKeon and creative executive Ivan Sanchez of Mattel Films. Moreover, Chris Lemos and Luis Guerrero are producing the project. In the press release released on December 16, 2021, Lemos stated:

“Randy and Marcella’s story exemplifies the holiday spirit and shows the miraculous way small acts of kindness can change lives, bring families together, and inspire entire communities on both sides of the border. We can’t think of better partners than Mattel and Gabriela to bring this wonderful true story to audiences everywhere.”

Addressing Christmas Balloon, Kevin McKeon, the vice president of Mattel Films, said in the same press release:

“Much like Dáyami’s balloon itself, the journey of this touching story and Mattel’s direct role in fulfilling her real-life wishes made it a must-do for us. We were immediately struck by this little girl’s spirit and the story’s positive message.”

“We also knew there was no one better to tell her story with passion and sensitivity than Gabriela. We are proud to work with her, along with Vital Pictures, to bring this touching family drama to audiences around the world,” he added.

More about Mattel

Barbie is one of the most popular toys of Mattel (Image via Twitter/@Mattel)

Harold Matson and the couple, Ruth and Elliot Handler, started the global American toy manufacturing and entertainment firm Mattel, Inc. in Los Angeles in January 1945.

It is currently a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s products. They are known for developing cutting-edge children’s items like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, UNO, Thomas & Friends, Monster High, American Girl, Masters of the Universe, and MEGA. Recently, they have also started making films, like Barbie and Christmas Balloon.