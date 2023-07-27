Which Barbie character are you? Viral tests revealed

Barbie movie has created a buzz among netizens and has left social media users excited about anything and everything pink. Much like the movie and its characters, various tests are also going viral, where websites reveal which character the test-taker is most like.

The websites meticulously pose questions to users in order to determine which character they are most like, including Barbie, Ken, Gloria, and even President Barbie. All the user needs to do, is answer the multi-choice questions by choosing the closest option, and wait for the answer.

The most well-liked quiz among those available on social media is one created by Buzzfeed, which asks questions such as "How would your friends describe you" or "How do you handle difficult decisions?" It even asks the test-taker to select the color scheme with which they most identify or enjoy. They then identify the character with whom the user identifies the most, based on the options selected.

Quizzes on the movie take over social media as many fans indulge in the quiz to know which character they resemble the most. (Image via Buzzfeed)

Not just the character, the Buzzfeed quiz also gives a detailed description of why the quiz thinks that the taker is like the given character. The test has become so popular that even the movie cast took the test during an interview with Buzzfeed and got bizarre answers. Margot Robbie got Ken, while Michael Cera and America Ferreira got Barbie.

Viral tests that reveal the Barbie character you are most like: Details explored

As more and more people talk about the movie, netizens are also going gaga over the tests which reveal which character they are most like. Apart from the viral test by Buzzfeed, Teen Vogue has also curated its own test that gives the answer as per astrology. Talking about how Aries are more like the Lawyer Barbie, while Taurians resemble Midge the most.

This one does not involve the users taking any test and just gives which character they are most like on the basis of their sun sign.

Quizzes on the movie take over social media as many fans indulge in the quiz to know which character they resemble the most. (Image via Teen Vogue)

At the same time, another website, Auto Straddle, also asks a number of questions like “Pick a pink,” “What do you want on your grilled cheese,” “Select a dream house,” etc. On the basis of the answers, the test reveals the Barbie personality of the test taker. This test also reveals why the test taker is like the personality, with details about the traits similar.

Another test that is going viral is by Zoo, where the test asks questions like, “What is the most important thing to you”, “Your friends would say that you are”, “What time do you wake up", etc. This test, too, reveals which Barbie character the test taker is most like on the basis of what they answer.

Quizzes on the movie take over social media as many fans indulge in the quiz to know which character they resemble the most. (Image via Zoo)

These tests might not always provide accurate results as they are made for fun, but due to the buzz surrounding the film, many individuals have taken them to find out which character they resemble the most. People are sharing screenshots of the test on their social media handles and discussing how accurate or inaccurate their results have been.