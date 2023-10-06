WATCH: Footage of FedEx plane crash landing on the runaway of Chattanooga Airport in Tennessee goes viral

On Wednesday, October 4, Tennessee's Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport witnessed a dangerous sight when a FedEx plane crash-landed on the airport runway. The plane reportedly skidded off the runway after the flight's landing gear failed to descend, resulting in a crash landing. Thankfully, officials reported that the three crew members aboard did not suffer from any injuries.

FedEx reported that the flight faced issues right after take-off. Since the emergency landing at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport was expected owing to a failure of the landing gear, the fire department and paramedics were already on the scene.

Footage posted by the Hamilton County EMS on Facebook showed the decisive moment when the flight landed. Also, the viral footage was later re-posted by social media accounts like @liv59224 on X.

Expand Tweet

FedEx crew congratulated for successful emergency landing

On Wednesday night, around 11 p.m., emergency crews received a call reporting that FedEx's Boeing 757 plane heading to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee was experiencing landing gear failure.

The call reported that the plane would be making its final approach to the descent into the runway. The flight was initially headed to Memphis International Airport before returning.

The Hamilton Couty EMS, the CHA Airport Fire Crash Team, the Chattanooga Fire Department, and the Chattanooga Police Department were all positioned at the scene, prepared to deal with the aftermath of the potential crash landing. According to the Fire Department, the flight circled before making its penultimate descent.

As seen in the footage, the flight skidded onto the runway at landing speed, leaving a trail of bright sparks and smoke along its path. The plane reportedly skidded off the end of a runway and came to a halt in the safety area between a runway and a nearby road called Jubilee Drive.

Expand Tweet

The Chattanooga Fire Department revealed that there were three people on the flight and that all three were accounted for without any reported injuries. The department also clarified that there was engine smoke at the scene, but thankfully, the engine did not catch fire. The department also congratulated the pilot, the airport personnel, and the responding agencies.

The Hamilton Couty EMS also congratulated the flight crew on Facebook:

"Great job by the FedEx crew pulling off an emergency landing in Chattanooga last night and avoiding what could have been a worse disaster."

Expand Tweet

FedEx gave a statement regarding the crash to multiple media outlets. According to USA Today, the statement said:

"FedEx Express Flight 1376 from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening."

"Our crew is safe and any additional questions should be referred to the NTSB," it further stated.

Expand Tweet

Also, footage of the crash from other angles was filmed by a small crowd that gathered nearby to witness the event.

Meanwhile, the FAA released a statement on October 5, revealing that the flight had landed at 11:45 p.m. The FAA also confirmed that the incident would be investigated. The primary runway of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport was closed due to the crash but has now reopened, as stated on their website.