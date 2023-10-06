Who did Keith Jefferson play in Django Unchained? Jamie Foxx pays tribute to co-star known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films

Jamie Foxx's close friend and actor Keith Jefferson has recently passed away. Keith was known for his appearance as Pudgy Ralph in Quentin Tarantino's Western film, Django Unchained, released in 2012. Foxx paid tribute to Jefferson via Instagram by sharing a picture and writing:

"This one hurts. Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, you whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

Jamie Foxx posted another photo where he was posing with Jefferson. He wrote that he feels hurt after looking at the pictures and "reliving the memories" of them together. He added:

"You have been an incredible soul God rest, never thought I would have to see the words about my friend RIP @keith.jefferson Keith."

Keith Jefferson was known for his appearance in Django Unchained

Keith Jefferson's official website described him as an actor, producer, and voiceover artist. It stated that Jefferson started his career with different theatre companies like The La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Repertory, LA Theatre Works, and more.

According to IMDb, he joined Eisenhower High School and was an expert in games like football and basketball. He then enrolled at the US International University/ Performing Arts from where he acquired his BFA. Jefferson then came to The University of Arizona and completed his MFA.

Jefferson portrayed important roles in three films directed by Quentin Tarantino. He gained recognition for portraying Pudgy Ralph in Django Unchained, which was released in 2012.

Keith Jefferson's character in Django Unchained was a shotgun-wielding freed chain gang member. Apart from Jefferson, Django Unchained also featured Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson in other important roles.

He then appeared as Charly in The Hateful Eight and Land Pirate Keith in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Both films were successful at the box office and received positive feedback from critics and audiences.

Keith Jefferson also appeared in some TV shows like Jamie Foxx Show, Buffalo Soldiers, The Last Free Man, Boys on the Side, and more. He was also cast in the Jamie Foxx directorial titled All-Star Weekend. The film's original release date was in 2018 but was delayed for the post-production work. The film was eventually shelved last year.

He was a resident of Los Angeles, California for a long time. Jefferson revealed about his cancer diagnosis in August this year and wrote:

"Today I'm finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger. I have a loving family and the best friends in the entire world. You know who you are. From my Mom to J Foxx and everybody in between."

Before his death, Keith shared a trailer of The Burial through his Instagram page last month. Further details about his career and personal life remain unknown.