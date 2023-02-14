Who did Austin Majors play on NYPD Blue? Tributes pour in as former child star dies aged 27

Well-known actor Austin Majors recently passed away at the age of 27 from an unknown cause. He was known for his appearance as Theo in the ABC police procedural series, NYPD Blue.

Majors' family expressed their grief in a statement to TMZ by saying that he used to love acting and that he was one of the best students while he was pursuing his graduation in high school.

The statement continued:

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors' cause of death has not yet been revealed as of writing this article.

"My condolences to your family": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Austin Majors gained recognition all these years for his flawless performances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Austin Majors was featured in various films and TV shows

Austin Majors scored the highest marks in his entire batch when he was attending high school. He finished his graduation in 2013 and then joined the University of Southern California in the School of Cinematic Arts, majoring in Film and Television Production and minoring in the Music Industry.

He played the role of Theo in the popular series NYPD Blue, which aired on ABC. He then continued to appear on various other shows like How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, Night Writer, American Dad!, Threshold, NICS, and more. Majors was cast for the lead role in the 2007 film, An Accidental Christmas.

He also appeared in a few more films like Volare, Little Manhattan, and Firedog, as well as short films like Christmas in Tinseltown and Bananas. He played important roles in TV shows like E.R., Inspector Badger, and Providence.

Apart from being a part of different films and TV shows, he was also featured in commercials and was selected to represent a lot of brands for their commercials. He was the recipient of the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Drama series.

Although he loved acting, he was known for his support to different charitable causes like Kids with a Cause, Ronald McDonald House, The Foothill AIDs Project, Toys for Tots, Best Friends Pet Adoption, and more. He also visited the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center at their annual Champions Run For Life, which was held at Long Beach.

Austin’s sister Kali is also an actor and has been featured in a few film and TV projects like NCIS, Small Town Saturday Night, Golden Christmas, Working Miracles, and more.

