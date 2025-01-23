Who was Bernadette O’Brien? Emmy-nominated costume designer for 'MacGyver' passes away at 90

Bernadette O’Brien, the popular costume designer, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the age of 90. As per Variety, Bernadette’s family confirmed the news of her death and stated that she was asleep while she breathed her last in Spokane, Washington.

The costume designer is survived by her three daughters, Valerie, Kathleen, and Patricia, and 10 grandkids. It is also worth noting that apart from the three daughters, Bernadette also had a son, John O’Brien, who passed away a few years back.

O’Brien is best known for her work as a costume designer on many episodes of shows and movies, including MacGyver, The Exterminator, Vice Squad, Winners Take All, Dawg, and American Tragedy.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Bernadette O'Brien, the popular costume designer: Details revealed. (Image via X)

Bernadette O’Brien was born in Dublin in 1934 and later migrated to the US in 1955

Helen Bernadette Brady, born on March 29, 1934, in Dublin, Ireland, moved to the United States with her husband, Jack, in 1955. The couple moved to Cleveland, and here, she was introduced to sewing. This opened doors to costuming opportunities in local theatre productions.

She later collaborated with the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival, eventually paving the way for her successful career in film and television. As she rose to success and decided to make costume designing for films and TV her career, she moved to Los Angeles in 1977.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she also joined the Television Academy and the Costume Designers Branch of the Motion Picture Academy. Her work was highly praised, and she was even nominated for the 1992 Emmy Awards for her work on MacGyver.

She also worked on the movie House, which received an Oscar nomination.

While the costume designer mostly spent her time in the United States of America, she traveled to Ireland often. The Hollywood Reporter stated in their article that the costume designer purchased land in the village of Boolavogue and converted it into a lavender farm.

She then ran a small business from there, making the locals call her “The Lavender Lady.”

More of O'Brien's work includes other features like Cries of Silence, which was released in 1996, House, which came out in 1985, and Another Stakeout, in 1993. She was also a part of other TV series like T.J. Hooker and Beyond Belief: Fact of Fiction, and American Tragedy.

As the news of O’Brien’s death reached the realms of social media, many platforms were flooded with tributes and condolences from fans, colleagues, and her followers. However, at the moment, the family has not revealed more details about her death, funeral, and memorial services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback