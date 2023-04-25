Who was Beth Murphy? Tributes pour in as Murphy's Bleachers owner dies at 68

Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy's Bleachers, a popular bar amongst Chicago Cubs fans, recently passed away. She died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 68. Beth Murphy was battling cancer and breathed her last at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Murphy's Bleachers' official Twitter handle shared a post on Twitter as they announced Beth Murphy's demise. The tweet featured a picture from the bar where a poster was hung in memory of Beth, that read, "We will miss you Beth." Another picture featured the Wrigley Field Home of the Chicago Cubs paying tribute to Beth.

The tweet read:

"It is with great sadness we announce that our owner and the heart of Murphy’s Bleachers, Beth Murphy, peacefully passed away early this morning. The Murphy’s family and all of us here would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace."

Murphy's Bleachers @murphysbleacher It is with great sadness we announce that our owner and the heart of Murphy’s Bleachers, Beth Murphy, peacefully passed away early this morning. The Murphy’s family and all of us here would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace It is with great sadness we announce that our owner and the heart of Murphy’s Bleachers, Beth Murphy, peacefully passed away early this morning. The Murphy’s family and all of us here would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace https://t.co/eFmiHNVEa7

The popular bar Murphy's Bleachers is located at 3655 N. Sheffield Ave. – opposite the entrance of the Budweiser Bleachers at Wrigley.

Beth Murphy took over as the owner of the bar in 2003

Murphy's Bleachers was first established in 1930 and at the time, it was named Ernie's Bleachers. When it first opened, the establishment was known for its hot dogs and beer. Later, in 1965, they changed their name to Ray's Bleachers when the original owner Ernie Paret sold the place to Ray Meyers.

In 1980, Jim Murphy, a former Chicago police officer, bought the bar. He named it Murphy's Bleachers and the establishment was frequented by a number of Cubs players including Rick Sutcliffe, Jody Davis, Keith Moreland, Mark Grace, and more.

It was then in 2003 that Jim Murphy died and his widow, Beth Murphy, took over as the owner and manager of the bar.

A close family member of Beth said that she was the heart and soul of the operation. Beth meant a lot to the neighborhood and the community and always greeted customers with a smile.

Twitter users paid tribute to Beth and said that they will miss her

As news of Beth's demise came to light, several netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter to pay tribute to her. One individual called her a "Phenomenally nice person" while another mentioned that she will be "missed but not forgotten."

David Kaplan @thekapman H/T My deepest sympathies to the family and many friends she had on the passing of Beth Murphy of Murphy’s Bleachers. She was a phenomenally nice person. And she loved Murphy’s and the Cubs. God Bless.H/T @mattlindner My deepest sympathies to the family and many friends she had on the passing of Beth Murphy of Murphy’s Bleachers. She was a phenomenally nice person. And she loved Murphy’s and the Cubs. God Bless. ❤️ H/T @mattlindner https://t.co/UShPqNd4Bh

Rick Sutcliffe @Sut_40 Y’all it’s been a tough day. I’m hurting. We lost a great friend in Beth Murphy. I knew Jim Murphy well. He was the Father of @murphysbleacher Beth was it’s Mother. She nurtured it cared for it and watched it grow! She will be missed but not forgotten! Y’all it’s been a tough day. I’m hurting. We lost a great friend in Beth Murphy. I knew Jim Murphy well. He was the Father of @murphysbleacher Beth was it’s Mother. She nurtured it cared for it and watched it grow! She will be missed but not forgotten! ❤️🙏

iamCubsessed @IamCubsessed Beth Murphy, the owner of “Murphys” passed away today from cancer. Pretty cool that the Ricketts family is honoring her. @murphysbleacher Beth Murphy, the owner of “Murphys” passed away today from cancer. Pretty cool that the Ricketts family is honoring her. @murphysbleacher https://t.co/7JgnBCemLH

Matt Lindner @mattlindner Man, the word "legend" gets thrown around a lot, but Beth Murphy was an absolute legend. Impossible to fathom the ballpark experience without @murphysbleacher . Such a huge impact on the neighborhood. On behalf of generations of Chicago drinkers, thank you for all you did, Beth. Man, the word "legend" gets thrown around a lot, but Beth Murphy was an absolute legend. Impossible to fathom the ballpark experience without @murphysbleacher. Such a huge impact on the neighborhood. On behalf of generations of Chicago drinkers, thank you for all you did, Beth.

Chicago Bars @chicagobars Undisclosed location. Drinking a red wine. Thinking about how the best part of many a looongggg Wrigleyville neighborhood community meeting was catching up with Beth Murphy afterwards at her family owned bar over my beer and her glass of wine. #RIP Undisclosed location. Drinking a red wine. Thinking about how the best part of many a looongggg Wrigleyville neighborhood community meeting was catching up with Beth Murphy afterwards at her family owned bar over my beer and her glass of wine. #RIP https://t.co/f8XixDxvVE

BethC 🇺🇦🌻 @bethkitty Still trying to process…In recent years I’ve missed the random encounter around the bar and neighborhood like when she lived next door. Our birthdays were 9 days apart; we always wished each other Happy Beth-Day in January. But no more, and it’s sad. RIP Beth Murphy. Still trying to process…In recent years I’ve missed the random encounter around the bar and neighborhood like when she lived next door. Our birthdays were 9 days apart; we always wished each other Happy Beth-Day in January. But no more, and it’s sad. RIP Beth Murphy. https://t.co/E943E8WVpV

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



Our thoughts are with Beth Murphy's family, friends, loved ones and patrons of the iconic neighborhood institution. @murphysbleacher The Cubs share our sincere condolences.Our thoughts are with Beth Murphy's family, friends, loved ones and patrons of the iconic neighborhood institution. @murphysbleacher The Cubs share our sincere condolences. 💙Our thoughts are with Beth Murphy's family, friends, loved ones and patrons of the iconic neighborhood institution.

Meanwhile, Cubs Vice President Mike Lufrano told the Chicago Sun-Times that Beth had credibility and respect for the neighborhood. She "understood the relationship between the Cubs and the community" really well and was always rooting to see the Cubs win.

Poll : 0 votes