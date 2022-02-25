Who is Bethany K Farber? California woman sues LAPD after being imprisoned over mistaken identity

A woman named Bethany K Farber was wrongly identified as a suspect after which she spent 13 days in jail. She is now suing the LAPD for arresting her from LA International Airport while she was waiting to board a flight to Mexico in April 2021.

She was detained by Transportation Security Administration officials who took her to a private room. The lawsuit states that while she asked why she was stopped, she was told by TSA agents that a warrant was out for her arrest in Texas.

Farber told the TSA that she never went to Texas and was not wanted for committing any crime. However, LAPD and LAX police arrested her without confirming her identity and she was held in jail for 13 days until April 26, 2021. The lawsuit mentions,

“Plantiff is a young woman with long, blonde hair, while the other woman is older with short brown hair. Furthermore, the warrant was for a woman in the State of Texas and Plantiff has never been to the State of Texas.”

In a recent press conference, Bethany said that this was an experience no one should go through, especially a law-abiding citizen.

Bethany announced the lawsuit in front of LAPD headquarters on February 22 after being released from custody. Her attorney, Rodney Biggs, showed her mobile phone’s data to the LAPD, proving that she was in California on the day the crime happened in Texas.

Biggs revealed that authorities reportedly considered her a flight risk while she was going to Mexico. He said,

“The fact that no one checked her middle name, her birth date, no information representing her person … they didn’t even check basic information that Bethany was not the other Bethany Farber.”

Everything known about Bethany K Farber and her arrest

Bethany K Farber with her attorney Rodney Biggs (Image via drsmcphd/Twitter)

According to the New York Post, Bethany K Farber is an esthetician from Agoura Hills, California. The 30-year-old gained recognition for suing the Los Angeles Police Department for wrongful arrest because the case was of mistaken identity.

The federal lawsuit filed in the US District Court’s Central District of California says that she was wrongly jailed for 13 days and was mistaken for someone else with the same name.

Inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say that she was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on April 16, 2021, at 9.45 am and released on April 28.

Bethany’s recent lawsuit states that she was forced to share toilet paper and soap at Lynwood Women’s Jail. It also mentioned that she had to witness feces being thrown and smeared on the walls.

She also suffered from stress, anxiety, emotional injury, and mental anguish. Meanwhile, her grandmother suffered a stress-induced stroke when she heard the news of Farber’s arrest.

Further details on Bethany K Farber’s career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

