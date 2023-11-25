Who was Big Ounce the Prairie Dog? Lifespan explored as internet pays tribute to beloved creature via wholesome memes 

Netizens are mourning the loss of beloved prairie dog, Big Ounce. The Urban Rescue Ranch announced on November 25 that the rodent had passed away. The popular social media channel often used to release videos that showcased the life of the animal. Fans of the little ground-dweller have since taken to the internet to share wholesome memes and tributes in honor of Big Ounce.

Today, The Urban Rescue Ranch revealed an 18-minute-long video that Big Ounce had passed away. They also shared a compilation of the rodent’s best moments. The video is titled Remembering Big Ounce and said:

“This Thanksgiving, we hold in our hearts a special gratitude for the joyous life of Big Ounce, whose memory lights our way.”

The video also revealed that the internet’s favorite rodent had a tumor under his stomach, which was cancerous. The channel stated that the animal was receiving antibiotics regularly. In the description of the latest video, it was announced that Big Ounce had survived the cancer.

For those unversed, prairie dogs are similar to squirrels. They are social creatures that often weigh 3.5 pounds and grow 12 to 16 inches long. Typically, they do not live long lives as they succumb to diseases that get transmitted through fleas. According to A-Z Animals, they can live three to four years in the wild, but if held captive, they can survive for eight to ten years.

Prairie dogs are herbivorous creatures. Their diet mostly consists of leafy greens, shrubs and seeds. They also eat whole oats, hay and insects for protein, but they mostly stick to green vegetables like kale, cilantro, broccoli etc.

Big Ounce was also called Biggerton Ouncerton III

According to Fandom, Big Ounce’s full name was Biggerton Ouncerton III. He often accompanied Uncle Ben and his many animals on the farm. Uncle Ben gave him the moniker of the king of Ouncetopia, who claimed the throne after defeating his arch nemesis Mr. Mrs. Ounce.

Big Ounce made his first appearance on the internet in a video titled Kevin vs 30 Prairie Dogs: Who Would Win? (700k Special). Specific details about how Uncle Ben found him were unavailable online, but The Urban Rescue Ranch shared that they found the rodent after he was neglected in a pet store.

According to Fandom, it was hinted that the rodent had passed away in a video titled, Patrick Broke His Leg. However, his death was confirmed in the aforementioned video.

Speaking about the popular rodent, Uncle Ben said in the caption of his latest video:

“After surviving a vicious shark attack, cancer and two vets suggesting euthanasia (actually), a grimmace shake, countless wars, eating a metal building, a ferari fire, sleeping with wilbur soot ,tank, and tomas innit, missing teeth, and several texas freezes, his sus wife who turned out to be a boy, and consuming every creature i could catch, I like to believe Biggerton lived a much longer and happier life than he would have somewhere else. He truly was the greatest and most accomplished prairie dog to ever live.”

“Depressed. Devastated.”: Netizens take to the internet to share wholesome memes as tribute following the beloved rodent's death

Internet users were shocked and saddened by the news. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pay tribute to the prairie dog with kind-hearted memes.

Uncle Ben announced on YouTube that he would be working on a prairie dog enclosure in honor of the beloved rodent in the near future.