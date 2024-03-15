Who is Billie Faiers' husband? Reality star shares 'most terrifying moment' after daughter Margot was rushed to hospital

On March 14, reality TV star Billie Faiers took to Instagram to reveal that her one-year-old daughter, Margot, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after suffering a febrile seizure. The health scare came just months after Margot's first birthday in December 2023.

For the unversed, febrile seizure are convulsions that happen due to a fever of above 100.4°F in young children.

Billie Faiers got maried to Greg Shepherd, in March 2019 and the couple have three kids, Nelly, Arthur and Margot. Shepherd is a broker, ticket scout and businessman in London. He earned celebrity status after he appeared on Faiers' ITV reality show The Mummy Diaries, alongside her sister Sam.

After Sam decided to step back from reality TV, Faiers and Shepherd created their own show titled Billie and Greg - The Family Diaries, where they document their daily lives.

Billie Faiers and her husband, Greg Shepherd, met in 2011

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd got engaged three years after meeting in 2011. They later tied the knot in March 2019 in Maldives. Speaking to the OK!Magazine about the special significance behind her wedding venue, Faiers said at the time:

"I got engaged there, I was pregnant there with Nelly, it’s just… the only place in the entire world where I’ve ever felt truly relaxed."

Shepherd is a broker, ticket scout and businessman in London. Not much is known about him as he wishes to keep his life private, a key factor that Faiers mentioned in their reality show, stating that certain parts of their life would not be included.

Greg Shepherd became a staple in Sam and Billie Faiers' reality show, The Mummy Diaries, often adopting the role of the funny man. He is also the author of Nelly & Arthur's Big Day Out, a fictional children's book series whose titular characters are based on his children, as stated in Greg's biography on Champions Speakers' website.

Shepherd also has over 579K followers on Instagram. With a significantly large online following, he can often be seen collaborating with brands such as Mattel, Smyths Toys, Disney, Thomas and Friends, Hatchimals and various other children’s brands for promotions.

Billie Faiers recounts her daughter's health scare in an emotional Instagram post

Billie Faiers revealed in her Instagram post that her daughter had febrile seizures, and called it "the most terrifying moment of life." Faiers recalled the incident which happened on March 10, and captioned the post:

"One exhausted mumma. My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, on Sunday Margot had a febrile seizure, it was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature, I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, we of course called an ambulance and Margot was examined at the hospital."

Billie also mentioned that she was sharing this to spread awareness about the dangers of the situation, as doctors claimed it to be a common but oft-unspoken incident.

Billie Faiers rose to fame on ITVBe's hit reality series The Only Way Is Essex, often referred to as TOWIE. In 2016, the 34-year-old then created her own show titled The Mummy Diaries, with her sister, Sam, that revolved around motherhood and parenting. Later, she rebranded the show to The Family Diaries after Sam left in 2021.